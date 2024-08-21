The best drama movie you missed in theaters just arrived on streaming — and it’s 91% on Rotten Tomatoes

A curious thing happened when I watched “Evil Does Not Exist” in theaters earlier this year. When the credits began to roll, nobody moved. Usually in a packed cinema screen the second the movie ends there’s a dash to the exit, but in this case, it was as if the whole auditorium had stopped to catch its breath and consider the movie we’d just watched.

This acclaimed drama from "Drive My Car" director Ryusuke Hamaguchi is an extraordinarily thoughtful movie. It’s not just a drama flick that will have you glued to the screen throughout its runtime, it’s also a rare feature that will have you reflecting on what you’ve just witnessed long after the credits have finished rolling, and it might even inspire you to consider making a few changes in your own life.

Perhaps unsurprisingly this Japanese drama didn’t quite get the attention it deserved in theaters and was overshadowed by popcorn blockbusters and major studio releases. However, earlier this week (on Aug. 20) it was made available on premium streaming platforms including Prime Video, and I’m hoping this brings the movie to a wider audience.

If you’re looking for something a little more reflective, with a strong emphasis on realistic characters and stunning cinematography, here’s why “Evil Does Not Exist” is a movie worth watching this week…

What is “Evil Does Not Exist” about?

“Evil Does Not Exist” is set in the stunning Japanese mountain village of Mizubiki, and follows Takumi (Hitoshi Omika), who lives a simple life with his young daughter while spending his days completing various odd jobs for people in the local community.

When the residents of the village learn that a large corporate developer is planning to construct a glamping site nearby, the community is deeply concerned about the impact this will have on their way of life, and also the environmental devastation tourists will bring.

Takumi expresses his frustration to the company’s representatives, Takahashi (Ryuji Kosaka) and Mayuzumi (Ayaka Shibutani), but the executives plan to push ahead with the plans regardless of these concerns, which leads to unforeseen consequences for all involved.

“Evil Does Not Exist” reviews — critics love this movie

I’m clearly not the only one that was seriously impressed with “Evil Does Not Exist”. The movie holds an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes which is enough to earn it the coveted “Certified Fresh” seal of approval. Its audience score is similarly noteworthy at 82%.

Odie Henderson of the Boston Globe said “I had no idea where Hamaguchi’s cautionary tale was taking me, but I remained intrigued until the bitter end.” Barry Hertz of Globe and Mail was even more impressed, declaring “[Evil Does Not Exist] is an instant-masterpiece worthy of intense debate in which every side will have a valid point.”

Another extremely positive write-up came from The Daily Beast ’s Nick Schager. They called “Evil Does Not Exist” a “masterful film” and argued it “invites contemplation and, in return, delivers lyrical beauty, haunting mystery, and more than a bit of unexpected terror.”

Not all critics were so enthralled with Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s latest project. Its intentionally slow pacing alienated some viewers such as Kyle Smith of Wall Street Journal .

“Luxuriating in long, patient scenes of chopping wood or filling containers with water from a brook, it glows with appreciation for living off the grid in an otherwise hectic time. There should be more to a film than a mood, however,” said Smith in a more mixed review.

You need to stream “Evil Does Not Exist” right now

I feel I should warn any potential viewers that “Evil Does Not Exist” is a very slow burn. In some ways, it’s almost more of a mood piece than a conventional movie (though that’s not to say its overarching narrative isn’t still gripping when it takes the focus). If you’re looking for action thrills or adrenaline-spiking set pieces, this is very much not the movie for you.

However, if you don’t mind a slower-paced drama, and can appreciate some absolutely breathtaking shots of rural Japan (seriously, this movie made me want to go live in the Japanese woods!), then you will find plenty to appreciate about “Evil Does Not Exist”. Its thoughtful nature had me reflecting on my own approach to the environment by the end.

