One of the best action thrillers ever just turned 10 — here’s why you need to watch it

There is a pivotal scene in “The Equalizer” when Denzel Washington's Robert McCall confronts the film’s antagonist, an enforcer for the Russian crime syndicate named Teddy Rensen aka Nicolai (Marton Csokas). Having taken out the mafia’s money laundering warehouse, McCall gives Teddy a way out: call off the criminal operation, and he’ll stop.

After sharing a Russian story about a boy who killed his parents, McCall leaves with this: “I've done some bad things in my life, Nicolai. Things I'm not proud of. I promised someone I love very much that I would never go back to being that person. But for you, I'll make an exception.”

'The Equalizer' streaming details "The Equalizer" (2014) is streaming on Paramount Plus

Everything you need to know about “The Equalizer,” is in that six-minute scene. McCall is clearly a man you don’t want to mess with, from his meticulous research and confident tone to his intellectual reasoning and intimidating demeanor. McCall is a highly trained killer, as evidenced by the bloody glasses he places on the table. He’s also a reluctant killer, stressing that he gives his enemies the choice to save themselves before ultimately ending their lives upon refusal of the deal.

Based on the CBS television series of the same name, Antoine Fuqua’s “The Equalizer” recently celebrated its 10th anniversary on September 26. Washington’s McCall is a former Marine and DIA assassin who retired for a quiet life in Boston. While at a diner, Robert befriends Teri (Chloë Grace Moretz), a kind-hearted prostitute who wants to leave the profession. When an attack by her Russian handlers leaves Teri in the hospital, a vengeful Robert comes out of retirement to make things right. In other words, he’s about to kill a lot of bad guys.

Denzel Washington’s transformation into an action star during the second half of his career

The Equalizer Official Trailer #1 (2014) - Denzel Washington Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

There are always blanket statements about great actors that are not necessarily true. For example, “This actor is one of the greatest of his generation.” That phrase is used too often on actors who don’t deserve that recognition. Washington is one of the rare cases where the statement holds.

For the first 20 years of his career, Washington was associated with his riveting dramatic performances. Washington’s loaded resume included “Glory,” “Malcolm X,” “Cry Freedom,” “Courage Under Fire,” “He Got Game,” and “Training Day.” Washington’s confidence and bravado jump off the screen, luring audiences in like a moth to a flame. That’s the Denzel charm we all know and love.

With a stacked dramatic resume, it’s easy to forget that Washington has another life in the action genre. While Washington did some action films in the 1990s, he didn’t transform into a true action star until 2004’s “Man on Fire.” After “Man on Fire,” Washington transitioned into a late-career action star that headlined films like “Déjà Vu,” “Safe House,” and “2 Guns.”

“The Equalizer” perfectly combines Washington’s dramatic presence with action in the best way possible. Washington brings a stoicism and sternness to McCall that few of his contemporaries can compete with. Washington can keep up with dramatic heavyweights like Al Pacino and Robert De Niro. Washington can also hold his own with action giants like Sylvester Stallone and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Yet you’re not going to see Pacinco doing “The Magnificent Seven” and Stallone acting in “The Tragedy of Macbeth.” Washington’s versatility sets him apart and puts him in rarified air.

The re-emergence of vigilante films in pop culture

(Image credit: Alamy)

Why are vigilante films so popular? Most (sane) people would agree that murder is bad. However, when a vigilante takes the law into his own hands to murder those who wronged him, it’s applauded by audiences.

The vigilante movement can traced back to the 1970s, when films like “Death Wish” and the “Dirty Harry” series became pop culture staples. These films came during civil unrest in the shadow of the Vietnam War. The idea that someone could go against a government and legal system to achieve justice is appealing to an audience member, mainly because it will never happen in their real lives.

As crime rates dropped and gun control became a polarizing issue, vigilante films slowly disappeared in the 1980s. There was suddenly no need for vigilante justice. In the mid-to-late 2000s, vigilante films made a huge comeback thanks to films like “Gran Turino,” “Taken,” and Law Abiding Citizen.” It’s easy to link the re-emergence of vigilante films to a post-9/11 world and Americans’ disaffection with the wars.

Frankly, this genre never went away; it evolved. Vigilante heroes are no longer just people operating outside of the law to seek justice. Many vigilantes want to change the entire system. Look at Christopher Nolan’s “Dark Knight” trilogy. Bruce Wayne is motivated by the death of his parents to become Batman. However, he wants to rid Gotham of crime and evil, not just kill his parents’ murderer. For Quentin Tarantino, he exacts vengeance on the Nazis in his alternate history warm film, “Inglourious Basterds.”

Vigilante themes aside, at the end of the day, entertainment conquers all. Turning Washington into a one-man-killing machine that takes down the Russian mob is porn for action fans. The kills are brutal, the fights are vicious, and the story is action-packed. Watching McCall inflict pain on his enemies is as entertaining as satisfying.

This easy-to-digest premise is why “The Equalizer” spawned two sequels and a television reboot. “The Equalizer 3” may have been billed as the final installment. Thanks to a good box office return and positive reviews, there’s no reason why there can’t be a fourth film.