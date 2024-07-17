Hallmark Plus set to launch in September — everything you need to know

Everyone knows that Hallmark movies are known for their feel-good, family-friendly content. These movies are especially popular for their seasonal offerings, with Hallmark Christmas movies becoming something of a pop culture phenomenon. Now, your holidays could get even warmer with Hallmark Plus, a new streaming service set to launch this September.

Hallmark Media is rebranding its subscription video on demand as a streaming service called Hallmark Plus. Whether you're a fan of their signature romantic movies, heartwarming TV series or festive seasonal specials, Hallmark Plus promises to bring all this beloved content together in one convenient platform.

That’s not all, though, because with ad-free viewing you can also access new original content and membership benefits. These include "monthly $5 Hallmark Gold Crown Store coupons, free unlimited eCards, shopping rewards and surprise gifts.”

#BreakingNews! #HallmarkPlus is an all new streaming service & membership program coming this September with the best of @hallmark all in one place including new exclusive movies & series, special offers, benefits and surprises! Keep following @HMNow for more updates! #TCA24 pic.twitter.com/FoQ3y0PduPJuly 11, 2024

Lisa Hamilton Daly, EVP of programming at Hallmark Media said in a statement: “It’s going to be a whole new experience in terms of both programming and the functionality and look of it. We’re looking at the linear landscape. It’s a little grim. We’re still doing pretty well, but there’s only so long that that may last."

Hamilton Daly continues to say: "We’re thinking about how we find our viewers where they’re watching, and that’s where our viewers are. And look, I know we’re a bit late to the game. But we’ve had a chance to look around and see what everyone else is doing, see what the mistakes were. We have this opportunity to do this larger, cross-company idea.”

In 2022, Hallmark made an agreement with Peacock, enabling viewers to watch the channel live during the holidays and catch new holiday movies for three days after their initial airing. This partnership proved successful, as Hallmark's movies gained significant popularity among Peacock's subscribers.

How much will Hallmark Plus cost?

Hallmark Plus will cost $8 per month ($80 per year), which is almost the same as an Apple TV Plus subscription. In comparison, Hallmark Movies Now currently costs $6 a month, so it seems like the cost is increasing due to an influx of new exclusive movies and shows.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The concept behind this new streaming service is to connect shoppers and viewers, whom Hallmark president Mike Perry believes are the same audience. This connection is the basis for the rewards program: "The more you stream, the more shopping rewards you earn at Hallmark stores."

Darren Abbott, the chief brand officer, characterized the initiative as a "lifestyle bundle" rather than just a streaming platform.

What movies and shows will be on Hallmark Plus?

(Image credit: Hallmark Channel)

The upcoming streaming platform will offer a vast library of Hallmark movies but won't provide live access to the linear channel. This year's 40 new Countdown to Christmas movies will exclusively premiere on the Hallmark Channel, without immediate availability on the app.

“Countdown to Christmas remains a linear experience,” Hamilton Daly says. “The content on the app is going to be Holidazed, Mistletoe Murders, our unscripted shows and a couple of movie trilogies coming up that we haven’t announced yet. There’s going to be a bunch of holiday content, but it’s going to be separate and different from what’s on linear.”

Hallmark Plus is set to introduce a diverse lineup of programming. This includes a reality competition series titled “Finding Mr. Christmas” and unscripted shows such as “Celebrations With Lacey Chabert”, “Ready, Set, Glow!”, and “Home Is Where the Heart Is”. Starring in the latter three are Wes Brown, Ashley Williams, and Luke Macfarlane. Additionally, viewers can anticipate a scripted series adaptation of K. J. Dell Antonia's novel “The Chicken Sisters” to debut on Hallmark Plus.

You can stay updated with this new streamer by visiting Hallmark Plus . This is where you’ll find the most recent news about the streaming service set to launch in September.