Fubo hikes price on 'Essential' plan weeks after Disney pay TV deal

Fubo and Disney just announced a merger between their respective Live TV services early this month. With that coupling in the works, this week, Fubo revealed that one of its cheapest streaming TV plans is getting a price hike.

Beginning now, people on the "Essential" plan will have to pay $85 a month to watch broadcast and cable channels sans regional sports channels. These include channels from Disney, Fox, NBC Universal, Paramount and others.

Fubo, as of this writing, has not officially announced the price bump from anywhere that we could find. However, you can see the hike on the Fubo website now.

The Essential plan is relatively new to Fubo, introduced in December 2024, starting at $80. Now, it costs the same as the Pro plan and offers slightly fewer channels but is somewhat cheaper on deals. However, the big difference between the Pro plan and the other is that it offers more regional sports channels.

It also means that Fubo's cheapest non-Latine plan is nearly the most expensive live TV streaming service on the market. As noted by Michael Saves on Twitter. Even compared to the recent price hike for YouTubeTV.

According to The Desk, Fubo claims the price hike offsets "rising costs from our programming partners." Essentially, channel owners are charging more to distribute their channels, according to Fubo.

It's unclear if Fubo raising prices on one plan is related to the announced merger. In that deal, Fubo would take over the Live TV portion of Hulu with Live TV. Reportedly, that merger would enable Fubo to get bundles of Disney channels like ESPN, ABC, and FX at cheaper prices.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That merger isn't happening overnight and is expected to consolidate over the next 12 to 18 months.

For now, the Essentials plan has become inessential.