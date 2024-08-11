7 best shows like 'The Umbrella Academy' on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more

"The Umbrella Academy" has officially dropped for a final time on Netflix. The fourth season of this quirky yet unhinged comic book adaptation arrived in full on August 8. Now that you've finished the final six episodes, you're probably looking for something to watch next.

Luckily for you, we have you covered. Whether it's shows that play on the science fiction aspects of "The Umbrella Academy" or shows with superhero team-ups, we've got some on this list you need to watch right now. Looking for shows that delve into time travel and multiverses? Yeah, we've got those on this list too.

Here are the seven best shows like "The Umbrella Academy" on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus and more of the best streaming services that you need to watch now that season 4 is over.

'The Boys' (Prime Video)

The Boys | Season 1 - Official Trailer | Amazon Original - YouTube Watch On

Thankfully, the Hargreeves Children don't have too much in common with The Seven. Well, except they were basically ripped from their original families and trained to hone their superpowers so that they could aid a rich man with questionable intentions.

But they really identify more with our band of heroes: "The Boys." They're a found family brought together to help save the world. While there's certainly more cursing, sex, violence and gore in Prime Video's superhero show than in "The Umbrella Academy," both shows are definitely adults-only and fans of one will almost certainly like the other. Take it from me, a fan of both franchises as comics or TV shows.

Watch on Prime Video

'X-Men '97' (Disney Plus)

Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

"The Umbrella Academy," meet Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

There are a lot of parallels between the Hargreeves children and the X-Men of "X-Men '97." Both groups are made up of superheroes trying to control powers that others view as horrific. Both groups are led by an eccentric billionaire who adopts them as his own, though in the case of "The Umbrella Academy" the adoption is literal and in "X-Men '97" their eccentric billionaire has disappeared and is presumed dead. And both shows deal with saving the world from utter destruction on more than one occasion.

There's also one other way that these shows have common ground — neither is afraid to cover difficult identity issues, including being part of the LGBTQ+ community. So, if you're a fan of "The Umbrella Academy", this other comic book adaption should definitely be on your watchlist.

Watch on Disney Plus

'Loki' (Disney Plus)

Marvel Studios' Loki | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

While both "Loki" and "The Umbrella Academy" are comic book adaptations, they're also both shows about time travel and the multiverse. In "The Umbrella Academy" this includes being scattered across the 1960s and arriving in an alternate timeline after they save the universe ... by ensuring the assassination of JFK.

In "Loki," there's no JFK but there's plenty of killing in the name of saving the universe. This Marvel show has the iconic villain turned hero (played by Tom Hiddleston) joining forces with the Time Variance Authority to prevent a variant of Loki from destroying the sacred timeline. You'll have to watch to see if Loki succeeds — but even if you had time travel I doubt you'll see what's coming in this Marvel show.

Watch on Disney Plus

'Resident Alien' (Netflix)

RESIDENT ALIEN Official Trailer (2020) Alan Tudyk, Sci-Fi Series HD - YouTube Watch On

"Resident Alien" tells the story of Dr. Harry Vanderspeigel (Alan Tudyk). Dr. Vanderspeigel may seem like an ordinary doctor in a small Colorado town, but he's not. He's an alien that crash-landed in this rural hamlet and as he gets pulled further and further into helping the town, he runs into a small problem — there's someone who can see his true identity.

While not as direct a comparison to "The Umbrella Academy" as the comic book adaptations on this list, fans of the Hargreeves children will find something to like in this hilarious science fiction series.

Watch on Netflix

'Supacell' (Netflix)

Supacell | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

This superhero TV series still has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is impressive. And while both shows are ultimately about using your powers to protect your family, "Supacell" is more grounded than "The Umbrella Academy." At the very least, it keeps itself to one timeline.

"Supacell" stars an ensemble cast of Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi-Abrefa, Calvin Demba and Josh Tedeku, who play five Black people from South London unexpectedly developing superpowers, each with a family history of sickle cell disease. The show is notable for delving into themes such as knife crime, racial profiling, poverty, the exploitation of Black bodies, and sickle cell disease, and while many superhero shows can touch on underserved topics, there's essentially none quite like "Supacell."

Watch on Netflix

'Bodies' (Netflix)

Bodies | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Fans of "The Umbrella Academy" will definitely appreciate the time travel elements of this science fiction show, especially those who like the show's second season. Plus, both Netflix shows are also comic book adaptations.

In "Bodies" four detectives are investigating a mysterious murder. Except — here's the twist — these four detectives are all living decades apart from each other. And the four separate murders they're investigating? Turns out that all four dead bodies are the same person. Further complicating things, that may not be the only body in four decades at once. Don't pass up this time-traveling thriller.

Watch on Netflix

'Stranger Things' (Netflix)

Stranger Things Season 1 Trailer 1 | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Now spanning 34 episodes and with a fifth season coming next year, the cast list for "Stranger Things" is long enough to be an article on its own. But fans of "The Umbrella Academy" and the Hargreeves children will definitely find something to connect with in the kids of Hawkins, Indiana.

Set in this small Indiana town, things start to get ... well, strange, when the Hawkins National Laboratory secret government experiments go horribly wrong. The lab has been conducting experiments with the paranormal and supernatural, sometimes with human test subjects, and they have inadvertently created a portal to an alternate dimension they refer to as the "Upside Down." Once this dimension is opened, it starts affecting the residents of Hawkins in ways that sometimes end badly.

Watch on Netflix