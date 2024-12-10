7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Disney Plus and more (Dec. 10-16)

The holiday season is fast approaching and several of the best streaming services including Netflix and Max are serving up new flicks that will make for perfect viewing over the festive period.

Among the biggest new additions this week is “Carry-On”. I’ve been awaiting this Christmas-themed thriller for ages, and on Friday (December 13) it will bring a shot of excitement to Netflix’s slate of new festive films. Other highlights you won’t want to miss include the premium video-on-demand debut of “Heretic” and “Venom: The Last Dance”.

If you’re looking for something new to streaming this week, you’ve come to the right place. Below I’m rounding up all the top new movies you can watch this week. Plus, make sure you check out our companion guide covering the best new TV shows you can binge right now.

‘Heretic’ (PVOD)

Hugh Grant gives one of my favorite performances of the year in “Heretic." The usually affable English actor plays against type as Mr. Reed, a reclusive man who seems friendly but hides darker intentions behind his seemingly good-natured front. This psychological horror-thriller follows two Mormon missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who find themselves trapped in a deadly game when they knock on Mr. Reed’s door.

While “Heretic” eventually descends into pulpy thrills and shocking narrative twists, its real strength is its more deliberate first act which sees Mr. Reed debate and challenge theology with his two house guests. In these moments Grant shines brightest, but the wordy first act never drags thanks to the creeping unease that is ratcheting up in the background. “Heretic” easily qualifies as one of 2024’s most pleasant surprises.

Buy or rent on Amazon from December 10

‘Venom: The Last Dance’ (PVOD)

Billed as the final installment in Sony’s “Venom” franchise — though I won’t be shocked if the jet-black symbiote returns down the road — “The Last Dance” is less a satisfying trilogy closer and more a paint-by-numbers superhero romp complete with messy CGI effects, a narrative that hangs on the hunt for McGuffin and some of the worst dialogue you’ll find in any movie this year. But if you’re a completionist, and enjoyed the first two “Venom” flicks, you may want to close out the collection by giving “Venom: The Last Dance” a chance. Just keep your expectations firmly in check.

In this third chapter, Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, a journalist who has merged with an alien form known as Venom. This time the duo are the run from pretty much everybody. They’ve got the human military after them, but also powerful creatures from Venom’s home world. The blockbuster also stars Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans and Stephen Graham. It’s a much stronger cast list than the largely poor material warrants.

Buy or rent on Amazon from December 10

‘Maria’ (Netflix)

Director Pablo Larraín follows up his biographical dramas “Jackie” (focused on the life of Jackie Kennedy) and “Spencer” (chronicling Princess Diana’s mental health struggles) with “Maria” another exploration of one of the 20th century’s most important female figures. The Maria in question is Maria Callas, considered by many to be the world’s greatest opera singer.

Angelina Jolie steps into the lead role, and the movie largely focuses on Callas’ final years living in Paris during the 1970s. Described as a “tumultuous, beautiful and tragic story”, reviews for “Maria” have been respectable, but not quite as strong as Larraín’s previous two biopics. The main criticism from many outlets is the clunky screenplay. However, Jolie’s performance has received a rave reception, and she could be a dark horse for an Academy Award nomination in a few weeks. Fans of Pablo Larraín won’t want to miss this one.

Stream it on Netflix from December 11

‘Carry-On’ (Netflix)

Netflix is looking to add a dose of adrenaline to your holiday season this year with “Carry-On”. This new festive thriller has more than a hint of “Die Hard” about it, and based on the trailer, it looks set to be a mandatory inclusion in any Christmas watchlist this year. Pairing together Taron Egerton and Jason Bateman, and with a hooky premise that is sure to stand out in the streaming service’s library, Netflix appears to have a winner on its hands.

Set in a busy airport during the holidays, Ethan (Egerton) is a young TSA officer who has pulled the short straw and must work the dread Christmas Eve shift. If impolite passengers weren’t enough of a pain, Ethan’s day is about to get a whole lot worse. After a mysterious traveler (Bateman) blackmails him into letting a strange package onto a Christmas Day flight, it's up to Ethan to race against the clock to stop a sinister plot.

Stream it on Netflix from December 13

‘Joker: Folie A Deux’ (Max)

One of the most divisive sequels of not just 2024, but in movie history, ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ suffered the ignominy of being a disastrous box office bomb, grossing almost $900 million less worldwide than its predecessor. While I had significant problems with “Folie à Deux” the follow-up to 2019’s surprise smash doesn’t fully deserve its utterly toxic reputation. There are interesting ideas at play here, but too many swings miss the mark for the sequel to be anything but a major disappointment.

Following the events of the first movie, Arthur Fleck (aka Joker) is now incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. Awaiting trial for his violent crimes, he meets Harleen “Lee” Quinzel (Lady Gaga), a fellow troubled soul, and the two strike up an unconventional romance. Mashing together a whole load of genres including courtroom drama, psychological thriller and a jukebox musical (yes, for better or worse, “Joker 2” is part musical), “Joker: Folie à Deux” is worth watching at least once. If for no other reason than to understand all the backlash.

Stream it on Max from December 13

‘Conclave’ (Peacock)

“Conclave” is one of the year’s truly outstanding movies, and after making its PVOD debut last month, it’s now heading over to Peacock this week. If you have a subscription to the (often-overlooked) streaming service, this mystery thriller is practically mandatory viewing. It’s a remarkable showcase of incredible character acting and some of the most gripping writing in the whole genre. Its ending has proved divisive but its quality is undeniable.

Chronicling the selection of a new pope, “Conclave” offers an insight into one of the world’s most secretive events. Given the task of running the election is Cardinal Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes), and as the most respected leaders of the Catholic Church each compete for the powerful seat, the conflicted figure uncovers dark secrets that could shake the foundations of the church. Also starring Stanley Tucci and John Lithgow, “Conclave” is a gift from above.

Stream it on Peacock from December 13

‘Elton John: Never Too Late’ (Disney Plus)

Musical iconic Elton John performed his final concert in July 2023, bringing to a close a touring career that earned him legendary status, and this documentary aims to celebrate his remarkable life, and his practically unrivaled body of work. While Elton John broke the mold several times over the decades, this documentary from directors R. J. Cutler and David Furnish isn’t quite so ambitious. Instead, it’s a largely safe biographical documentary, comprising footage from John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour, as well as talking head interviews and archival footage. Nevertheless, anybody with even a slight fondness for Elton John won’t want to skip it.

Stream it on Disney Plus from December 13