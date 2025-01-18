5 new to Max movies to stream now with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

We're in the thick of winter now, and our pick for the best streaming service just added a fresh batch of new movies that are perfect to curl up to while it's cold out. To help take the guesswork out of what to watch, we've scoured through the list of everything new on Max in January 2025 to highlight only the most critically acclaimed movies now available that are sure to suit any taste.

Whether you're in the mood for a psychological thriller or a feel-good children's classic to help warm your spirits, these movies are all worth adding to your watchlist. And while ratings obviously don't show the whole picture, each of the movies on this list has earned the rare distinction of a 90% or higher rating on Rotten Tomatoes, establishing them as both audience favorites and critical successes.

So without further ado, here's a closer look at five standout new movies on Max with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes that you need to watch in January 2025.

'A Different Man' (2024)

A Different Man | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Part dark comedy and part psychological thriller, "A Different Man" is one of two great A24 flicks hitting Max this month. In a performance that earned him his first Golden Globe, Sebastian Stan plays Edward Lemuel, a struggling actor with neurofibromatosis whose condition is worsening. When his doctor offers him a chance to undergo an experimental procedure, he gains a completely new look that opens the door to a new life, and new opportunities along with it.

But even after the transformation, he finds himself hobbled by the same insecurities he's always dealt with. His psyche starts to crack when he meets Oswald (Adam Pearson), a man who looks exactly like he used to but with all the charisma and confidence he still can't seem to muster. When he loses an acting role to Oswald, things take a turn for the worse as he grows violently unhinged.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch it now on Max

'Look Into My Eyes' (2024)

Look Into My Eyes | Official Trailer HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

A24’s latest documentary offers a deep dive into the world of psychics, inviting audiences on an intimate journey that, instead of debunking skepticism, shines a light on the transformative power of empathy and human connection, leaving it up to the audience to decide where they fall on this whole supernatural business.

Directed by Lana Wilson, "Look Into My Eyes" follows a series of sessions between New York City psychics and their clients. Whatever you believe about what happens after we die, the moments of catharsis that unfold during these readings are undeniable. The psychics themselves are fascinating (if undeniably eccentric) characters that make for a truly captivating watch.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Max

'Call Me By Your Name' (2017)

Widely considered to be Timothée Chalamet's breakout role, "Call Me By Your Name" centers on a picturesque summer in Italy that will change 17-year-old Elio (Chalamet) forever. After coming to stay with his father (Michael Stuhlbarg) in Italy, what was supposed to be a relaxing vacation grows complicated when one of his father's students, Oliver (Armie Hammer), comes to stay with them, stirring something unexpected in Elio.

As the story unfolds, Chalamet delivers a subtle yet powerful performance that captures the growing romantic feelings Elio grapples with—a connection the two keep hidden. Then, when it inevitably all comes crashing down, Elio's heartbreak will leave you feeling like a teenager once again, culminating in a haunting final shot.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it now on Max

'Crazy Rich Asians' (2018)

CRAZY RICH ASIANS - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Who doesn’t enjoy a bit of escapism into the glamorous world of the ultra-wealthy from time to time? Adapted from Kevin Kwan’s best-selling novel, "Crazy Rich Asians" stars Constance Wu as Rachel Chu, an NYU professor who discovers that her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), is—surprise—crazy rich.

Rachel only learns the truth when they’re en route to Singapore for Nick’s friend’s wedding. Meeting your partner’s family is stressful enough, but Rachel faces a whole new level of anxiety when everyone—including Nick's formidable mother, Eleanor (Michelle Yeoh)—seems to look down on her. Between their class differences becoming increasingly impossible to ignore and his mother's icy disapproval, their relationship is put to the test.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch it now on Max

'Paddington' (2015)

Paddington TRAILER 1 (2014) - Sally Hawkins, Hugh Bonneville Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

With only a few short weeks until "Paddington in Peru" hits theaters, it's the perfect time to revisit the marmalade-loving bear's first adventure. Based on the beloved character created by English author Michael Bond, the original "Paddington" follows the titular bear (voiced by Ben Whishaw) as he journeys to England after his home in the Peruvian rainforest is destroyed.

While wandering around the train station from which he takes his name, he’s taken in by the Brown family, Henry (Hugh Bonneville) and Mary (Sally Hawkins). With their help, Paddington embarks on a mission to find the explorer who gave him his iconic red hat, all while trying to outsmart a vengeful taxidermist (Nicole Kidman) determined to put him on display at the Natural History Museum.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream it now on Max