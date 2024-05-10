3 best Paramount Plus miniseries to watch this weekend

The weekend is here once again, meaning there are more TV shows for you to binge-watch on some of the best streaming services, including Paramount Plus. But with so many titles to choose from, picking the right one can be frustrating. Here at Tom’s Guide, we can recommend a few miniseries that are worth watching on Paramount Plus and won’t take up too much of your time.

From “Knuckles”, a family-friendly show following a character from Sega's Sonic the Hedgehog to “A Gentleman in Moscow," which focuses on the escapades of a disgraced aristocrat, there’s a bit of every genre in this list so you can something to watch, no matter what you’re in the mood for.

Without further ado, let’s delve into the best Paramount Plus miniseries to watch this weekend. You can also explore our guide on the best movies to stream on Netflix, Max, Peacock and more .

'Knuckles'

"Knuckles" focuses on the iconic animated character Knuckles the Echidna (voiced by Idris Elba). He takes on Deputy Sheriff Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) as his apprentice, hoping to train him using Echidna warrior techniques. In the series, you’ll see Knuckles face off against a former Robotnik follower while struggling to adapt to his new life on Earth. The friendship between Knuckles and Wade is tested when familiar enemies arise in Reno, where a bowling tournament will take place. Of course, you’ll also see Sonic the Hedgehog (voiced by Ben Schwartz) and Tails (voiced by Colleen O'Shaughnessey) alongside Knuckles in his adventure.

'A Gentleman in Moscow'

Based on the novel of the same name by Amor Towles, "A Gentleman in Moscow" follows aristocrat Count Alexander Rostov (Ewan McGregor) after he returns to Russia. The Bolshevik tribunal sentences him to house arrest during the October Revolution. Stripped of his material wealth and professional title, he now has to spend the rest of his life in the grand Moscow hotel, but things aren’t all so bad when he forms new friendships and discovers what romance truly feels like. "A Gentleman in Moscow" shows that community, courage, and love are more important than power.

'The Curse'

"The Curse" is a comedy-drama series about a newlywed couple, Asher (Nathan Fielder) and Whitney (Emma Stone), who are struggling to bring their eco-living vision to life. Their efforts become more challenging as they plan to build and sell chic and sustainable homes in Española. The complications don’t stop there, as a flawed reality TV producer wants to show their unique but interesting story through a new HGTV called Flipanthropy, only to introduce ethical and morally gray problems that weigh down the couple’s relationship.

