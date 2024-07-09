3 best movies you can stream for free on Amazon Freevee right now

You might think you need a subscription to one of the best streaming services to enjoy must-watch movies at home. But thanks to free alternatives like Amazon Freevee you can access a surprisingly robust library of movies without having to fork over a monthly fee.

Amazon Freevee is the sister service to Prime Video, and while the premium platform tends to steal the spotlight, Freevee shouldn’t be ignored. Browse its vast library and you’ll find much more than skippable direct-to-DVD flops. There are theatrical hits such as “Fast and Furious 9” and “The Forever Purge” and even a few classics like “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and "Battle Royale".

However, finding the gems in Amazon Freevee’s offering does require a little bit of additional work as I’ll admit alongside the flagship titles there’s a lot of garbage like "The VelociPastor" (yes, that's a real movie!). That’s why I’m picking out the three must-watch Freevee movies you can stream for free right now…

'The Other Guys' (2010)

THE OTHER GUYS - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Actor Will Ferrell and writer/director Adam McKay forged a legendary comedy partnership in the 2000s giving us such beloved hits as “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” and “Step Brothers”, but perhaps the duo’s most underrated, and arguably best, effort is 2010’s “The Other Guys”. This farcical buddy cop spoof pairs Ferrell up with Mark Wahlberg for a wonderfully quotable comedy that makes me laugh out loud every single time.

The eponymous “other guys” are desk-tied detectives Gamble (Ferrell) and Hoitz (Wahlberg). The duo spends their days completing paperwork in the office, leaving the dangerous policing to superstar cops Danson (Dwayne Johnson) and Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson). But when a minor case spirals into something much bigger, these paper pushers are forced out of their comfort zone and must prove they can mix with NYC’s finest.

Watch "The Other Guys" on Amazon Freevee now.

'Missing Link' (2019)

Missing Link Trailer #1 (2019) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

I always feel a twinge of sadness whenever I think about “Missing Link”. Not because of the movie itself, which is a largely jaunty adventure, but rather because the animated flick was a huge box office failure grossing only around a quarter of its sizeable budget. It also marked the second financial disappointment in a row for stop-motion animation house Laika after 2016’s “Kubo and the Two Strings” also underperformed. This is a huge shame as like pretty much all of Laika’s movies, “Missing Link” is a seriously special family feature that deserves more success.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Missing Link” chronicles the adventures of Mr. Link (Zach Galifianakis), an eight-foot-tall Sasquatch living a lonely life in a Pacific Northwest forest. Meeting the intrepid explorer Sir Lionel Frost (Hugh Jackman), the unlikely friends set out on a quest to find Mr. Link’s long-lost Yeti relative, and along with the help of a daring adventurer (Zoe Saldana), they face numerous obstacles as they seek to find the uncharted valley of Shangri-La.

Watch "Missing Link" on Amazon Freevee now.

'Wind River' (2017)

Wind River Trailer #1 (2017) | Movieclips Trailers - YouTube Watch On

Reuniting Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olson, who both starred in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Wind River” is a thoughtful crime thriller that doesn’t just pack an intriguing central mystery, but also offers compelling characters, a smart screenplay and some stunning cinematography. It’s got just about every element required to hook you from the start and keep you glued until the final poignant moment.

This 2017 crime movie is set on the Wind River Indian Reservation in Wyoming, and the story begins with a wildlife services officer, Cory Lambert (Renner), discovering the body of an 18-year-old who has been brutally murdered on the reservation. Soon enough, FBI agent Jane Banner (Olson) arrives on the scene to investigate the crime and takes on Lambert as a guide. But as the duo attempts to solve the murder, their own lives are put at serious risk as they discover a web of deception.

Watch "Wind River" on Amazon Freevee now.