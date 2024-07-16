3 best free shows on Amazon Freevee right now

Nestled within Amazon alongside Prime Video, Freevee offers essentially the same viewing experience without any subscription costs. Yes, there are ads, but since the standard Prime Video subscription now includes ads as well, the slight increase in ads on Freevee is barely noticeable. Without paying a monthly fee, you can watch tons of great movies and TV shows, including many of the same offerings as Prime Video.

Freevee has so much to offer that it can be tough to narrow down, especially with Freevee programming listed on Amazon alongside Prime Video content and selections available for purchase and rental. If you’re looking for a great show to start with on Freevee, here are three options that will be worth your time.

'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

One of the great things about Freevee is that it offers quite a few Amazon original series even for viewers who aren’t Prime Video subscribers. This period dramedy from creator Amy Sherman-Palladino is one of Amazon’s most acclaimed and successful originals, racking up multiple Emmy and Golden Globe wins over the course of its five seasons.

Rachel Brosnahan won both of those awards for her portrayal of the title character, a New York City housewife who stumbles into a stand-up comedy career just as her marriage is falling apart. Sherman-Palladino brings her trademark whip-smart dialogue to the early days of stand-up and the burgeoning counterculture. The show captures the glamour and sleaze of the entertainment scene in the late 1950s and early 1960s, as Mrs. Maisel slowly rises to fame while dealing with sexism, censorship, and her messy personal life.

Watch on Freevee

'The Twilight Zone'

The Twilight Zone opening credits HD - YouTube Watch On

Pretty much every sci-fi and horror series on TV for the past 60 years has been influenced by Rod Serling’s classic anthology, which is still disturbingly relevant today. The five seasons of “The Twilight Zone” are filled with some of the most iconic TV episodes of all time, including stories like “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street” and “To Serve Man,” which feature the show’s signature blend of pulpy genre storytelling and social commentary.

Serling created “The Twilight Zone” and wrote dozens of episodes, and he also serves as the show’s presenter and narrator, sporting his signature deadpan tone as he introduces each story and often closes out with an ironic twist. In an era often known for its safe, wholesome TV series, “The Twilight Zone” represents the bold narrative possibilities that TV would be able to explore.

Get the top Amazon Prime Day deals right in your inbox: Sign up now! Receive the hottest deals and product recommendations alongside the biggest tech news from the Tom's Guide team straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Watch on Freevee

'The Kids in the Hall'

In the pantheon of sketch comedy troupes, Canadian quintet The Kids in the Hall may be second only to Monty Python, and their five-season TV series showcases their off-kilter brilliance. The Kids built a cult following in the U.S. thanks to airings of their show on HBO and late-night network TV. The sketches are still hilarious and subversive decades later, with a surreal sense of humor and a willingness to push boundaries.

They’re also often just silly, as they double down on their absurd premises. Recurring characters like the Chicken Lady and Buddy Cole develop their own bizarre mythologies over time, and stars Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney and Scott Thompson fully commit to every ridiculous sketch. The Kids have reunited for various projects over the years, but their original series remains their best, most memorable work.

Watch on Freevee