3 best free movies streaming on Plex right now

Planning a movie night? Short on cash? We've got the perfect solution: checking out Plex for a free movie. The personal video server platform has its own selection of free content that you can watch, making it a viable competitor to some of the best free streaming services available.

Plex has a wide variety of different movies and TV shows to stream if you're looking for some content that doesn't require any sort of subscription or price tag. Whether you want a solid action flick or a more cerebral film, you can choose from a variety of content across multiple genres for a great night in. Who would have thought you could find all that on Plex?

'Melancholia'

One of Lars von Trier's considerably less weird flicks (compared to others in his body of work), "Melancholia" is centered on two sisters: Justine (Kirsten Dunst) and Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg). One sister, Justine, has just gotten married, as news of a rogue planet named Melancholia on a collision course with Earth hits the unsuspecting family as well as the rest of humanity. The film counts down the sisters' last moments as they grapple with a dysfunctional family, depression, and the pain of existence before Earth is reduced to cosmic space dust. Probably not a good first-date movie.

'Point Break'

Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is an FBI agent who goes undercover to infiltrate a gang of bank robbers known for the heists they pull off while wearing the masks of ex-presidents. The surfer-led gang, headed by the enigmatic Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), is only in it for the thrill of the crime, which fascinates Utah. As he delves deeper into this high-octane world, his loyalties are tested when he forms a bond with Tyler (Lori Petty), drawing him closer to the surfers he's sworn to take down. Surf's up. Way up.

'Lake Mungo'

A family's grief soon turns to horror after their daughter Alice (Talia Zucker) drowns in a freak accident. As they grapple with their loss, strange occurrences in their home prompt them to hire a parapsychologist, which ends up unraveling the web of secrets that Alice left behind. The investigation takes a haunting turn towards the mysterious Lake Mungo where Alice drowns, revealing unsettling truths about the teen's hidden life and everything she wasn't telling her family ahead of her death –potentially of a paranormal nature.

