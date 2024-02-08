3 best free movies streaming on Roku right now

Want to settle down and check out a movie, but don't want to spend the cash to rent or buy one? Not in this economy, right? Good news: There are plenty of ways you can enjoy movies for free online, like browsing the Roku Channel for something exciting to watch while you munch on popcorn. The Roku Channel is a fantastic option that can hold its own against the best free streaming services.

The Roku Channel has a wide selection of free movies you can sift through. In fact, its library holds thousands of free TV shows and movies, as well as Roku Originals. Here's a sampling of three of the best free movies on the Roku Channel.

'Sleepless in Seattle'

Valentine's Day is coming up — why not check out something classically romantic? Tom Hanks is Sam Baldwin, a widower who's taken by surprise when his son Jonah (Ross Malinger) makes a heartfelt plea on a national radio show for his father to find love again. Across the country, Annie Reed (Meg Ryan), a Baltimore reporter, becomes captivated by Sam's story. Despite being engaged, she's drawn to Sam, culminating in a meetup that finds the pair coming together at the top of the Empire State Building.

Watch on The Roku Channel

'Mandy'

One of Nicolas Cage's most surrealistic works and certainly among his best, "Mandy," finds Red Miller (Cage) and Mandy Bloom's (Andrea Riseborough) idyllic world shattered when a deranged cult leader, Jeremiah Sand (Linus Roache), obliterates their tranquil life in a way they can never come back from. Red embarks on a nightmarish quest for retribution, armed with an unquenchable thirst for vengeance across a neon, blood-soaked landscape as he goes through hell itself to do right by the woman he loves.

Watch on The Roku Channel

'Requiem for a Dream'

If you want to despair for a couple of hours about the futility of life, this is the movie for you. This bleak tale interweaves several narratives together to tell multiple stories at once. It follows Sara Goldfarb (Ellen Burstyn), a widow whose dream of television fame leads her down a perilous path of obsession, and her son Harry (Jared Leto), whose own quest for a better life spirals into darkness. The depths of depravity this film goes to in order to depict the horrors of drug addiction and the loneliness of the human condition will shock you, but you'll be all the better for it on the other side.

Watch on The Roku Channel