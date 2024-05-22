3 best free movies on Tubi right now

Who says free can't be good? Ad-supported streaming service Tubi boasts thousands of films in its expansive library, but in order to get to the good stuff, viewers might find themselves scrolling through a lot of ... questionable titles.

However, if you can get past "Avalanche Sharks" and "Boonie Bears Forest Frenzy 9: Iron Pan Man," there are some true cinematic gems on the platform as well as some of the most recognizable Oscar-winning films of all time. So if you're looking to stream some of the best cinema of all time for the low cost of nothing at all, here are a few of our picks for the best films on Tubi.



‘Paddington 2'

The film that a tearful Pedro Pascal said made him "want to be a better man" in "The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent," "Paddington 2" is one of the best-reviewed films of all time, holding a near-perfect 99% on Rotten Tomatoes.

The wholesome film begins with Paddington on the hunt for a perfect gift for his Aunt Lucy's birthday. Though he cannot afford it, he finds a pop-up book at a nearby shop and works odd jobs to try and raise the money he needs to make the purchase. However, disaster strikes when the book is stolen, Paddington is wrongly accused of the crime and is sent to prison.

However, with the help of some crafty inmates as well as the Brown family, Paddington is able to clear his name, expose the real thief, and ultimately find the hidden treasure the book holds.

Though it didn't win any major awards, "Paddington 2" was nominated for several BAFTA awards including Outstanding British Film, Best Adapted Screenplay, and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Hugh Grant.

Watch on Tubi

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox. Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

‘Shoplifters'

Japanese drama film "Shoplifters" is a poignant film directed, written and edited by Hirokazu Kore-eda, who was inspired by the question "What makes a family?"

The movie follows a group of impoverished people living in one house, who are technically unrelated, but live as a family, each contributing to the household in different ways. Among them are adult Osamu and young Shota, who have devised a clever way to shoplift by using hand signals.

While out gathering items, the pair take in a young girl named Yuri they find who they suspect has been a victim of abuse. Unfortunately, this sets a dangerous chain of events into motion, and as secrets come to light, the family risks being blown apart as they are forced to confront the consequences of their actions.

The film won the Palme d'Or at the 2018 at the Cannes Film Festival, and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best International Film.

Watch on Tubi

'Lady Bird'

When pulled off correctly, the comedy-drama is a beautiful thing. Lady Bird, from director Greta Gerwig, strikes the right balance between playfulness and sincerity. In this coming-of-age film, Christine "Lady Bird" McPherson (Saoirse Ronan) is about to graduate high school and has to square away her relationships with her parents, her friends and her religion before she starts college. That's really all there is to the story; there's no shocking twist or subversive premise. It's a story all about growing up, and how your friendships, family and interests can define you as a young adult. Ronan's spirited performance takes center stage, but Laurie Metcalf as Lady Bird's conflicted mother is also well worth watching. - KW

Watch on Tubi