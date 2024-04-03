Netflix is making a movie about Pop-Tarts with Seinfeld — and I can’t believe it looks this good

Last week I discovered that Netflix is making a Pop-Tarts movie. At first, I assumed it was an April Fool’s joke but much to my surprise the streaming service is indeed releasing a film focused on the sugary toaster pastries. And even more shockingly, based on its first trailer, this could be one of the best Netflix movies of the year.

“Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story” is set to arrive on Netflix next month, and it chronicles the battle between cereal giants Kellogg's and Post as they both look to start a breakfast revolution in the 1960s. No, seriously, this is a real movie...

The comedy will mark the directorial debut of the legendary Jerry Seinfeld, and the beloved comic will also play the lead role of Bob Cabana, a Kellogg's executive with dreams of changing breakfast forever by creating the world's first toaster pastry.

The cast list packs a wealth of talent including Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Hugh Grant (as Tony the Tiger, no less), Amy Schumer, Peter Dinklage and Christian Slater. It appears Jerry called in a few favors for this one as the casting sheet is stacked.

Netflix describes the movie as: “A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen” and on the surface “Unfrosted” seems pretty hard to take seriously. But based on our first look, the movie's creatives are very much aware of that fact and are steering into the skid. Everything about the first trailer suggests a high-concept movie that is having lots of fun with its ridiculous premise.

The movie almost appears to be a parody of recent biopics focused on the creation of a product/brand such as “Blackberry”, “The Founder” and “Air”, and seeing as the idea originates from a joke Jerry Seinfeld used to tell during his standup set, it’s very clear that “Unfrosted” knows exactly what it is. This Netflix movie won't compete at next year's Oscars, but much like a Pop-Tart itself, it could be a sugary dose of high-energy fun that makes up for its lack of nourishment through its slickly sweetness.

Now we’ll just have to wait for the full pastry so we can judge if “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tarts Story” sticks the landing and strikes the right comedic balance. The movie is set to arrive on Netflix on Friday, May 3, so we don’t have long to wait before we can judge it for ourselves.

