Early Walmart Presidents Day sales — save on 4K TVs, appliances, more

The first Presidents Day sales of the season are starting to surface. While it's true that Valentine's Day comes first, Walmart Presidents Day sales will be here soon and there's plenty of reasons to be excited.

As one of the nation's biggest retailers, Walmart tends to offer some of the biggest discounts on Presidents Day. That includes deals on 4K TVs, small/large kitchen appliances, robot vacuums, headphones, and home decor. With many consumers tightening their spending budget, we expect Walmart's deals will be particularly aggressive this Presidents Day.

As a reminder, Presidents Day will fall on Monday, February 20. However, Walmart Presidents Day sales will likely start in the coming weeks. Make sure to follow our holiday coverage for the best deals of the season. Also, check out our guide to this week's best Walmart promo codes and the benefits of being a Walmart Plus subscriber.

Walmart deals ahead of Presidents Day

Early Walmart Presidents Day sales

TVs

(opens in new tab) Smart 4K TV sale: from $98 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

As part of its Walmart Presidents Day sales event, Walmart has multiple smart TVs on sale from $98. The sale includes TVs from TCL, Samsung, Vizio, LG, and Walmart's Onn brand of TVs. Many of the lower priced TVs are small 1080p sets — suitable for a home office or children's room — but there are also numerous 4K TVs on sale.

(opens in new tab) Onn 50" 4K Roku TV: was $238 now $198 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Onn 50-inch 4K Roku TV is a budget TV for anyone who wants a big screen on a small budget. It features HDR10 support, Dolby Audio, Apple AirPlay/HomeKit/Google compatibility, and a voice remote. Plus, it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Stream to your heart's content with this gigantic and immersive 4K TV. It offers support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 video standards plus DTS Studio Sound for virtual surround sound. The 58-inch TV also sports Roku's platform, which makes streaming easy and intuitive.

(opens in new tab) Samsung 60" 4K TV: was $598 now $477 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more.

(opens in new tab) LG A2 55" 4K OLED TV: was $1,299 now $896 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The A2 is LG's entry-level OLED for 2022. In our LG A2 OLED review, we said it offers a wonderfully colorful picture and fairly strong audio. It's good for gaming, though keep in mind you're stuck with a 60Hz refresh rate and there are no HDMI 2.1 ports. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, LG's webOS platform, and built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa. This 55-inch model is on sale for $896.

Robot vacuums

(opens in new tab) Anker Eufy 25C: was $249 now $96 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Anker Eufy 25C is one of the least-expensive robot vacs we've seen. The smart vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

(opens in new tab) Hoover Spotless Portable Carpet and Upholstery Spot Cleaner: was $129 now $98 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This lightweight spot cleaner is perfect for clearing away carpet and upholstery messes. It combines powerful suction and deep cleaning tools, plus Hoover's carpet cleaning solution, to lift and remove stains. The 14 ft. power cord helps you to deep clean and remove stains from hard to reach areas.

(opens in new tab) Shark ION Robot Vacuum: was $249 now $139 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you want an entry-level robot vacuum at an affordable price, this early Walmart Presidents Day sale merits your attention. The Shark ION comes with a tri-brush system that offers a multi-brush cleaning performance and can easily maneuver around stairs or ledges. Meanwhile, the SharkClean app lets you schedule and control your robot vac at the touch of a button and is compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

(opens in new tab) iRobot Braava jet m6: was $499 now $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The best robot mop we've tested is currently on sale at Walmart. In our Braava jet m6 review, we found this device was the best at cleaning up spills and stains on our floor. It also works with the Roomba S9 and i7 — once they finish vacuuming, they can tell the m6 to start mopping.

Appliances

(opens in new tab) Magic Bullet Mini: was $34 now $24 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Not only is this blender dirt cheap, but the Magic Bullet Mini is perfect for kitchens with limited space. It's also great for athletes because you can make a ton of different health shakes and smoothies. Just add your protein powder of choice and you're set! It can also be used to make pasta sauces and guac.

(opens in new tab) Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker: was $79 now $45 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This coffee maker is ideal for creating the perfect brew for any occasion. It's versatile and able to make use of both K-Cup pods and ground coffee. It can brew in a variety of sizes ranging from 8, 10, or 12-cup carafe or an 8, 10, or 12 ounce cup.

(opens in new tab) Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer: was $99 now $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

If you want to treat yourself to an air fryer this Presidents Day, the Gourmia 8 Qt Digital Air Fryer is a great choice. With an 8 quart capacity, it will easily suit a large family, and with 12 cooking functions, including air fry, roast and bake, there's an option for every meal. The basket is dishwasher safe for ease of cleaning as well.

(opens in new tab) Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (Black): was $178 now $99 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

The Costway Tilt-Head Stand Mixer comes with a large 7.5-quart stainless steel bowl and splash guard, to mix large amounts without making a mess. It has 6 speed settings and comes with a whisk, dough hook and beater to suit a variety of culinary tasks.

Toys

(opens in new tab) Board games: deals from $4 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Walmart is offering a wide variety of popular board games on sale from $4. The sale includes titles for kids (Uno, Super Mario Monopoly, Sorry) as well as a few adult games (Buzzed, First & Last, more).

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Trading Card Game GO Tins: was $19 now $9 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Shopping for a Pokémon lover? Get them a tin of Pokémon Go trading cards. Based on the hit mobile app, this collector tin comes with either Pikachu, Snorlax, or Blissey foil cards, plus four random booster packs. Considering that the booster packs can sometimes sell for upwards of $10 a pop, this is a great deal that saves you a ton of money.

(opens in new tab) Lego sale: deals from $9 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Let your child's imagination run wild with a new Lego playset. Walmart has various models on sale from $19. The sale includes Lego Star Wars, Lego Harry Potter, Lego Super Mario, and more.