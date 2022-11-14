Run, don't walk! The Adidas Ultraboost 22 just dropped to $95 in this Black Friday sale

If you’ve been waiting for Black Friday deals to grab a cheap pair of running shoes, I’ve got good news — one of the best running shoes on the market just dropped to $95 in this early sale.

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is on sale for $95 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now. We named the shoe the best women's running shoe , which makes this a brilliant deal on a brilliant running shoe.

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is on sale in both the men’s (opens in new tab)and women’s versions in the Amazon early Black Friday sale. The price varies slightly depending on the size you pick and the color you prefer, but there are still a number of different sizes and colors still in stock for $95.

The Adidas Ultraboost 22 is another good all-rounder for experienced runners and beginners alike. When Adidas released its first Ultraboost in February 2015, the running world went mad for the bouncy ‘Boost’ foam, which really did feel exciting underfoot. Seven years later, the Boost foam is still as exciting — it’s fast and responsive when it needs to be, but still feels plush on longer, slower miles.

For the Ultraboost 22, Adidas brought an all-female design team on board to help create an everyday running shoe, designed specifically for the female foot. Adidas used scans from 1.2 million female feet to re-design it's Ultraboost 21, giving the Ultraboost 22 a narrower heel, a lower instep, and an S-curve heel to allow the Achilles tendon to move more freely. The result? This is the best-fitting Ultraboost for female runners yet.

The Ultraboost 22 has the same Linear Energy Push (LEP) system as the Ultraboost 21. This is a fancy name for the plastic insert Adidas added to the outsole, designed to give runners 15% more torsional rigidity, allowing you to use the shoe to pick up the pace when you need it. While it’s definitely not the fastest shoe out there (at 285g it’s pretty heavy), it does make this shoe suitable for heavier runners, as it has a good amount of firmness upon landing.