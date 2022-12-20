MacBook Pro 14-inch just hit its lowest price ever

It's nearly the end of the year, and that means it could be time to snap up a new laptop for a great price. That's why we're so excited about this epic MacBook deal.

Right now the MacBook Pro 14-inch is $1,599 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). That's the lowest price we've ever seen for the 14-inch MacBook Pro 2021, which easily makes it one of the best MacBook deals of the year.

The 2021 MacBook Pro sports Apple's M1 Pro chip, which delivers 8 more GPU cores, a better Media Engine, and more memory bandwidth than the already impressive M1 chip. It's also Apple's first 14-inch MacBook Pro featuring a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR mini-LED display. Others specs include 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. You also get three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe charging.

Despite no longer being the latest MacBook, the MacBook Pro 14-inch is still one of the best laptops you can buy. It's great for photo and video editing due to its beautiful Liquid Retina XDR display.

The performance of the M1 Pro chip is incredible. It's one of the fastest laptops on the market, being able to transcode 4K video in a flash. MacBooks aren't particularly revered as gaming machines, but simple titles like Sid Meier’s Civilization VI will run great.

The battery life on this machine is excellent, too. We got more than 14 hours of life out of our MacBook Pro. And when you do need to charge it, there's a MagSafe USB-C charging port. (HDMI and SD-card readers are also included, but there's no USB-A port.)

Still taking a lot of video calls? The 1080p webcam will keep you looking sharp, and the six-speaker surround sound setup will get your friends' voices through loud and clear.

