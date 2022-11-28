Live
Walmart Cyber Monday deals live blog — all the best sales just announced
Save big on 4K TVs, Lego sets, appliances, and more
* Samsung 4K TVs are on sale from $297 (opens in new tab)
* Lego sets are still on sale from $6 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
* New laptop deals start from just $129 (opens in new tab)
* Just unveiled: grooming/massagers from $18 (opens in new tab)
The biggest retail holiday of the year is now underway. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV, air fryer, or Lego set — the latest round of Walmart Cyber Monday deals has something for you.
We've been tracking Walmart deals year-round, so we're able to separate the fake deals from the true price lows. That said, our favorite Walmart Cyber Monday deals right now are on big-screen TVs. Not all of these TVs are premium sets, but if you're looking to stretch your dollar — Walmart has many big-screens on sale from $188.
Other noteworthy deals include the 1st-gen Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) on sale for $149 (opens in new tab) (its lowest price ever) and up to $750 in free eGift Cards with select phone purchases (opens in new tab).
Below we're rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at Walmart. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the week's best Walmart promo codes.
Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals now
- Lego toys/sets: deals from $6 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ camera: was $78 now $55 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- PS5 DualSense Controller: was $69 now $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch SE 2020: was $279 now $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- AirPods Pro: was $179 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Bose QuietComfort 45: was $329 now $229 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series S: was $299 now $239 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Samsung 50" 4K TV: was $370 now $297 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch + Mario Kart 8 bundle: was $399 now $299 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Meta Quest 2 w/ RE4 + Beat Saber: was $399 now $349 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Onn 50" 4K QLED TV: was $378 now $288 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Walmart Cyber Monday deals — Quick links
- Adidas: men's/women's apparel from $15 (opens in new tab)
- Adult/children's bikes: deals from $48 (opens in new tab)
- Board games: Clue, Candy Land, more from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Christmas decor: from $3 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness & exercise: up to 40% off yoga mats, weights, treadmills (opens in new tab)
- Gaming laptops: MSI, Asus, Gateway from $499 (opens in new tab)
- HDTVs: deals from $98 (opens in new tab)
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot, more from $15 (opens in new tab)
- LEGO toys: sets from $6 (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo Switch: games from $29 (opens in new tab)
- PS5: check restock @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Smartphones: iPhone and Galaxy sales from $8/month (opens in new tab)
- Space heater sale: deals from $16 (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to 55% off Barbie, Nerf, more (opens in new tab)
- Xbox Series X|S: games from $29 (opens in new tab)
- Shop the entire Walmart Cyber Monday sale (opens in new tab)
Budget smart speaker deal
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen): was $49 now $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
I admit — this deal is very predictable, but I still like it because it's a quick and affordable way to make any room in your house into a smart room. This second-generation smart home speaker by Google allows you to check the weather, play music, get reminders, learn about the day's news headlines, and control compatible smart devices around your house. In our Google Nest Mini review, we were impressed by its surprisingly powerful sound and its affordable price tag. And at just $18 its (relatively) it's an even bigger bargain. (Also, a great stocking stuffer!)
Big screen, small budget
- Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Looking for a big screen television on a budget? Walmart has this Hisense 58-inch 4K TV on sale for $298 (opens in new tab). It's an excellent price for an entry-level TV. This TV is ideal for streaming with easy access to all the best streaming services courtesy of Roku TV. Plus, movies and TV shows will look fantastic with support for Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10. They'll also sound great thanks to DTS Studio Sound, which simulates surround sound speakers.
Best budget Apple earbuds
- Apple AirPods Pro: was $249 now $159 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Yes, the new AirPods Pro 2 are pretty amazing, but the first generation have now dropped to their lowest price. For a limited time, the Apple AirPods Pro are on sale for $159 at Walmart (opens in new tab), that's a $90 saving compared to their original MSRP of $249.
In our AirPods Pro review, we loved the high-quality noise cancellation with Transparency Mode, the snug-in-ear design, and spatial audio support providing one of the most immersive audio experiences.
The AirPods Pro sport Apple's H1 chip allowing them to easily connect to your Apple devices in seconds. Plus, they offer a solid five hours of use on a single charge, and while some rival earbuds surpass this, with the included wireless charging case you can leave home knowing you've got a full 24 hours of charge in your pocket.
Best budget robo vac deal
- eufy RoboVac G32 Pro: was $299 now $119 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday is officially underway! Buckle up as I take you through Walmart's best Cyber Monday deals. First, a quick intro. I'm Louis, deals editor at Tom's Guide. I'm a native New Yorker who loves to save a buck or two no matter what I'm buying. Professionally, I've worked at Business Insider, Cnet, Digital Trends, Dealnews, and Time Out NY, to name a few. I'v been tracking deals for over a decade and love giving people solid buying advice. So that said, let's get started.
First up is the Eufy RoboVac G32 — a budget robo vac. Today, it's on sale for just $119. Normally, you're paying $299 for this robot vacuum so that's a generous discount. The RoboVac G32 uses smart navigation to optimize its route around your home and it's smart enough to detect the difference between carpet and hardware floors. At less than 2.9 inches tall, it's compact enough to slide under most furniture to give it a good cleaning. We haven't reviewed this model, but if you're curious about the world of robo vacs and don't want to spend a ton — this is a safe bet.
Thank you for signing up to Tom's Guide. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.