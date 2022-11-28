Walmart Cyber Monday deals live blog — all the best sales just announced

The biggest retail holiday of the year is now underway. Whether you're shopping for a new 4K TV, air fryer, or Lego set — the latest round of Walmart Cyber Monday deals has something for you.

We've been tracking Walmart deals year-round, so we're able to separate the fake deals from the true price lows. That said, our favorite Walmart Cyber Monday deals right now are on big-screen TVs. Not all of these TVs are premium sets, but if you're looking to stretch your dollar — Walmart has many big-screens on sale from $188.

Other noteworthy deals include the 1st-gen Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm) on sale for $149 (opens in new tab) (its lowest price ever) and up to $750 in free eGift Cards with select phone purchases (opens in new tab).

Below we're rounding up the best Cyber Monday deals you can shop right now at Walmart. For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the week's best Walmart promo codes.