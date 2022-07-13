I love Acer Chromebooks — get this one on Prime Day for just $199

Chromebooks are awesome. They allow a lot of people to do most of the tasks they need a personal computer to do but at an incredibly accessible price point. Need to check your email? Chromebook can do that no problem. Web browsing, streaming the latest on Netflix? Chromebooks have you covered there too. Basically, unless you need to run specific computer programs or are using your computer for intensive photo/video editing, there is probably a Chromebook for you.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is currently on sale at Amazon for $199 this Prime Day (opens in new tab). This makes it one of the cheapest Chromebooks available this Prime Day, and it is one that I definitely recommend for students or kids looking for a basic laptop.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4000): was $249 now $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) This Chromebook does not have a ton of power, but it does the basics really well. The battery life and keyboard make it a great choice for students and kids alike, and while the screen is not the best resolution it is protected by Gorilla Glass. This version includes an Intel Celeron processor that is better than a fair amount of processors for laptops this cheap.

I fell in love with the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 (opens in new tab) when I bought one last year, and it has now become my go-to laptop. This version may not be quite as powerful as the one I bought, but it comes with the same great build quality and versatility with its 2-in-1 design. That's why it is currently one of Tom's Guide's best Chromebooks for students.

While only the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (Intel Celeron N4000) version is on sale for Prime Day, both it and the MediaTek MT8183 version are less than $200. Which version you chose is entirely up to you, but I personally recommend the version with the Intel Celeron N4000. While the MediaTek MT8183 CPU is faster than the Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, it is not exponentially faster. However, the Intel Celeron N4000 version of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 comes with double the flash storage (64GB vs 32GB). On a device of this caliber the extra storage is the preferred choice for me.

Regardless, I would recommend either option over the ASUS Chromebook C203XA, which is currently a Prime Day lightning deal at Amazon for just $129 (opens in new tab). While the ASUS has a great price, the MediaTek MT8173C processor is not great, and it only comes with 32GB of flash storage. That combination makes it less appealing than either of the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 options you can get right now on Prime Day.

Chromebooks are not for everyone, but they are a great choice for a lot of people. I got mine expecting to just use it instead of my Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 for writing on the go. However, it has since become my daily device. I use it to check emails, work in Google Docs and Excel spreadsheets and stream movies and TV shows.

Plus, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is not built for gaming, you actually can get a Chromebook that allows you to game — if you're willing to spend a little more. If your Chromebook has an 11th Gen Intel Core i5 to i7 CPU with Intel Iris Xe and 8GB of RAM, you can play Steam games on it. Acer makes a couple of models that fit these criteria, including this Acer Chromebook 514 on sale at Amazon for $700 (opens in new tab).