MacBook Air M1 just crashed to $799 for early Black Friday deal

Want a fast MacBook with long battery life without spending a small fortune? The MacBook Air M1 has just crashed to a price that's too good to pass up. This is a great early Black Friday deal because it's so cheap.

Right now, the MacBook Air M1 is on sale for just $799 at Best Buy. That's the best price we've seen for this laptop and $200 off.

(opens in new tab) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

The MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks Apple's M1 chip. We also saw amazing endurance with our 14 hours on our battery test. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. It's no longer Apple's newest Air, but it's very good deal at this price.

In our MacBook Air M1 review, we loved the speedy performance offered by Apple's M1 chip and at the time we called it a computing revolution. We also saw a superb 14 hours of battery life in our testing, so you likely won't have to charge until the end of the day.

The 13.3-inch Retina display on the MacBook Air is fairly bright and colorful. It notched a pretty solid 356 nits in our testing, and it reproduced a good 114.3% of the sRGB spectrum. Other MacBook Air M1 highlights include a comfy Magic keyboard and an improved webcam.

There are just a couple of things we don't like about this system, including the somewhat thick bezels and dearth of ports, since you get just two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack.

There is a newer MacBook Air M2 with a faster M2 chip, thinner and lighter design, brighter display and sharper 1080p webcam. But this is still an amazing deal.

