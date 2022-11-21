GoPro Black Friday sale — get the GoPro Hero 11 Black for $347

Holiday sales are happening everywhere this week and the latest merchant to kick off its Black Friday deals is none other than GoPro. The action cam maker is knocking 15% off everything as part of its Black Friday sale.

For instance, right now you can get the GoPro Hero 11 Black with a 1-year GoPro subscription for just $347.48 (opens in new tab). That's one of the best sales we've seen from GoPro. The GoPro subscription ($49/year) gives you unlimited storage of full-resolution photos and videos taken with your GoPro.

In our GoPro Hero 11 Black review, we called the Editor's Choice camera the best action camera you can buy. Priced at $499 (without the GoPro subscription), it packs a large 1/1.9-inch sensor with 8:7 aspect ratio, the ability to take 27MP stills, 5.3K video capability, and more.

However, what really made the Hero 11 Black shine was its superior image stabilization — you can literally rotate the camera all the way around, and it will keep the horizon level. New shooting modes also let you capture star trails and try your hand at light painting, and GoPro's Quik app makes editing your videos a real pleasure.

