Forget Amazon — Save 64% on Asics with these impressive Target Black Friday sales starting at $19

Sure, Amazon Black Friday is kicking off right now, but Target has some incredible discounts on the best Asics running gear during the sales. So if you fancy branching out to other retailers, head to Target for some unmissable Asics Black Friday deals.

For example, save 25% on the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe at Target, which gets you $40 off. That's one of the lowest prices we've seen so far. The shoe is hugely popular with our fitness team at Tom's Guide, and the Asics Gel-Nimbus 25 running shoe has become a staple in a few wardrobes after testing.

And that's not all, as Target is running more deals on Asics fitness gear. Here are some of the top savings you can have during Black Friday.

7 Asics Black Friday deals at Target worth running for

Asics Gel-Nimbus running shoe: was $160 now $119 at Target

Asics named the Gel-Nimbus 25 its "most comfortable running shoe yet." That's down to the latest PureGEL technology and FF Blast Plus Eco cushioning. The shoe is currently on sale in different colorways and sizes for women, so be sure to flick through for the correct deal.

Asics (men's) packable jacket running Apparel: was $55 now $19 @ Target

Save 64% on the packable jacket for runners. Lightweight and quick-drying, the highly functional Asics jacket is perfect for on-the-move outdoor workouts and packs away neatly into its own pocket. Shop the same $19 deal on women's here.

Asics (men's) Actibreeze Jacquard training jacket: was $130 now $79 @ Target

Save $50 on the training jacket backed by science. Studies performed at ASICS Institute of Sport Science found that ACTIBREEZE™ technology's cooling properties coupled with the jacquard back panel help 'keep you feeling cool and comfortable during your workouts.' You've also got slit pockets for phone and headphone storage.

Asics (women's) 7/8 tights running apparel: was $60 now $19 @ Target

The 7/8 running pants use soft fabric that delivers moisture management properties. Buyers have complimented the secure fit, high-quality material and superb comfort levels. You're in safe hands.

Asics (women's) The New Strong sports bra: was $50 now $19 @ Target

60% off isn't a bad way to kick off the Black Friday sales. The redesigned range uses sustainable manufacturing methods and the lead designer based the look of the 1992 ASICS Apparel to create classic looks. You can shop in a range of sizes.

Asics (women's) The New Strong training pullover: was $50 now $24 @ Target

This pullover is made from effective moisture-wicking properties and a reflective ASICS Spiral that increases visibility. The repurposed range uses sustainable methods to make using recycled materials to improve its carbon footprint.

Asics (men's) Thermopolis winter tights: was $70 now $39 @ Target

Available in black and blue, these winter tights are perfect for outdoor training as the days become darker and colder. The mid-weight layer features an advanced knit fabric to retain heat, and a zippered pocket on the back waistband helps store small essentials.

If these deals don't suit you, we've also headed back to Amazon to round up our 16 best Asics running shoe Black Friday deals, which include the Gel-Nimbus 24 running shoe and 25 models.

As a brand, Asics has won a top-shelf place when it comes to quality design, breathability and comfort. I wear a lot of Asics running gear and find the secure fit and supreme cushioning in the Asics running shoes highly addictive. The sports bras are super supportive too, and while I can't speak on the men's apparel, ratings across both Amazon and Target report that clothes are true to size and offer plenty of comfort.

Thanks to the Target Black Friday sales, you can snap up high-quality discounts saving you over 60% on some apparel. Remember to keep an eye on our Black Friday deals which are growing by the day, as well as the best The North Face Black Friday deals if you're currently hashing out a new winter wardrobe full of running gear. Is wet weather dampening your training plans? Here's how to stay dry with one of our writer's favorite wet weather gear recommendations.