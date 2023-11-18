I've been sim racing for 10 years — here are the best Fanatec Black Friday deals

From personal experience, Fanatec make some of the best sim racing wheels money can buy. For Black Friday, the company has unleashed something special — a new deal every day on its direct drive wheels, pedals and gear shifters .

My love for racing games all started when my Dad bought me a PS1 and the original Gran Turismo. As you can see, it even extended to a full racing bedroom setup where he'd always be taking over the PlayStation — taking up my precious time to take the chequered flag!

I always have an adoration for car culture and the physics of the sport that challenges you to see how much power you can extract — how late you can brake into each corner, and what alternative line you can take for the old switcheroo on competitors.

Since then, my hobby has become a whole lot more sophisticated, thanks to using a wheel and pedals over a controller and the huge advancements of driving physics in games like Gran Turismo 7 (just $19 right now) . When I graduated from University, I picked up my first sim rig and have never looked back since.

Make no mistake about it, if you’ve been looking to make a big splash in sim racing, now is the best time to buy. The gear is getting pricey (especially when it comes to Fanatec), and any sort of price cut is a unexpected to say the least. That's why these sort of deep savings at nearly 50% off come as a massive surprise to me. Let's get into them.

Fanatec Black Friday 2023 deals of the day (still in stock)

Fanated Podium Wheel Base DD2: was $1,499 now $799 @ Fanatec

The Podium Wheel Base DD2 is now available with a massive 47% discount! This is the most powerful Direct Drive wheel base Fanatec offers with 25 Nm of torque — ensuring you feel every single driving sensation and feel at one with the car. Plus, with Fanatec’s cross platform support, you can pick up a wheel that is compatible with your platform of choice.

Fanatec Podium Racing Wheel RS bundle (PC & Xbox): was $1,399 now $999 @ Fanatec

If you need the wheel too, Fanatec’s got you covered by chopping $400 off the Podium Racing Wheel RS setup. With the Podium Wheel Base DD1 base (20 Nm or torque), you’ll be able to snag either the Podium Racing Wheel RS or the Podium Racing Wheel BMW GT2 V2 — both these wheels can work with PC or Xbox.