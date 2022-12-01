Asus Chromebook crashes to $119 in late Cyber Monday deal

Now that December has arrived, you might assume that your opportunity to score Cyber Monday deals has passed. And while dozens of deals have expired, there are still several excellent discounts that you can shop for right now.

Case in this point, this Asus 14" Chromebook is on sale for $119 at Best Buy. That's a $210 discount compared to its full retail price of $329. This is definitely one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals still available even days after the retail sales event has technically ended.

Forget Cyber Monday deals, Best Buy just slashed $210 off this Asus Chromebook. It comes packing a 14-inch FHD display, Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 65GB eMMC storage. It's not a powerhouse machine but it's great for light work tasks or at home learning.

This Asus Chromebook is an excellent portable machine for everyday use or light work tasks. As you’d expect from a laptop in this price bracket, it’s not a powerhouse device, but it’ll do all the basics and do them well. Plus, it’s also a great affordable pick for at-home learning.

It sports a pleasing two-tone aesthetic with thin bezels bordering a 14-inch Full HD display. Underneath the silver chassis, you’ll find an Intel Core M3-8100Y processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC for storage. Any sort of intense gaming is out of the question, but it does pack Intel UHD Graphics that can handle more casual gaming, as well as basic photo and video editing tasks.

Powered by the ever-popular Chrome OS, this laptop weighs just over three pounds and measures 0.65 inches thick. This makes it a highly portable machine that can be easily thrown into a backpack to take on the go. It also offers an SD card reader for easily transferring photos from a camera, as well as a USB-A port.

While we have seen recent discounts on significantly more powerful laptops, as well as big savings on Apple MacBooks, if affordability is your key concern then this Asus Chromebook should fit the bill nicely.