Act fast! Disney Plus + Hulu bundle is just $2.99 a month in Black Friday deal

Black Friday streaming deals are your chance to save on the best streaming services around, and I’ve spotted a practically unmissable deal that bundles Disney Plus and Hulu into a single package for an astonishingly low price.

For a limited time, you can get a Disney Plus (w/ads) and Hulu (w/ads) plan for just $2.99 per month for an entire year. That’s less than $36 for 12 months of two extremely popular streaming services. Alternatively, if you don’t require Disney Plus, you can get a year of Hulu (w/ads) for just 99 cents per month. These deals expire on Tuesday, November 28 so you have until the end of Cyber Monday to sign up.

Disney Plus + Hulu (w/ads): was $15.98 now $2.99 per month

This excellent streaming bundle combines Disney Plus and Hulu for just $2.99 per month for a whole year. That's a saving of around $13 each month. This offer is only on the ad-supported plans, but it's still one of the best streaming deals we've seen of the Black Friday shopping period. And this streaming offer isn't sticking around long as you only have until Nov. 28 to claim it.

These two popular streamers really need no introduction, but if the streaming revolution has passed you by, Disney Plus is the ultimate home of all things Disney. You’ll find a vast library housing pretty much every classic and modern Disney movie and TV show you can think of. If that wasn't enough by itself, there's also loads of content from the worlds of Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic.

The service isn't just home to classic content either. There’s also a treasure trove of originals including show sets in the Marvel Universe such as Loki, WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. Star Wars originals include The Mandalorian, Andor and Ahsoka. Plus, the wealth of new National Geographics docs shouldn’t be overlooked either.

Hulu makes for the perfect companion service as it specialists in content that is a little more grown-up like The Handmaid’s Tale, Only Murders in the Building and The Bear. It’s also got popular sports docuseries Welcome to Wrexham and loads of animated comedy including Rick and Morty, Family Guy and Futurama.

Disney Plus and Hulu are available in a bundle all year long but the package isn’t typically this cheap. And while it’s a little disappointing that this deal is only on the ad-supported plans, at $2.99 a month you’re getting a near unbeatable value.

