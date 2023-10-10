11 Prime Day deals on LEGO sets I'd buy now — save up to 30%

Amazon Prime Day deals aren't just great for buying things like TVs and small appliances — many popular hobbyist products, including LEGO sets, are on sale right now. In fact, you can get a LEGO set for up to 30% off when you shop during Prime Big Deal Days on October 10 and 11.

As a LEGO enthusiast, I'm always hunting for LEGO deals, but good ones are rare. That's why it's smart to stock up with Prime Day LEGO deals happening now. There are a variety of sets discounted though LEGO's Amazon storefront, from LEGO Star Wars to LEGO Icons and several franchises in between.

For example, you can get the LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid on sale for just $69 on Amazon, saving you $30 on a collectible set inspired by the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor game. I also like this deal that gets you the LEGO Technic All-Terrain Vehicle on sale for $62.

While there are 20+ LEGO deals on Amazon for Prime Day, I've narrowed down the best deals I'd actually buy myself. The best LEGO Prime Day deals below are available while supplies last, so act fast if one catches your eye.

Best Prime Day LEGO deals right now

LEGO Star Wars AT-AT Walker: was $169 now $118 @ Amazon

The LEGO brick version of the iconic AT-AT Walker from the Battle of Hoth in Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back is one of the best Prime Day LEGO deals you'll find. Save over $50 for a limited time,



LEGO Star Wars BD-1 Droid: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

If you're a fan of the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order or Jedi: Survivor games, you'll appreciate this LEGO Star Wars BD-1 scout droid model. It features 1,062 pieces and posable parts.

LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider: was $49 now $34 @ Amazon

This LEGO Star Wars AT-ST Raider kit is more of a beginner- and value-friendly LEGO Star Wars set, featuring just 540 pieces. It comes with 4 minifigures, including The Mandalorian, Cara Dune and 2 Klatooinian Raiders.

LEGO Technic All-Terrain Vehicle: was $89 now $62 @ Amazon

As the first 6-wheeled LEGO Technic all-terrain vehicle, this set is an excellent buy for fans of rugged toys and collectibles. This set even has a tipping cargo bed and other realistic details.

LEGO NASA Apollo 11 Lunar Lander: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

This detailed replica of the Apollo 11 Lunar Lander makes a great centerpiece for fans of NASA and space exploration. It features 1,087 pieces and two astronaut minifigures with golden helmets.

LEGO City Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge: was $99 now $69 @ Amazon

For kids who love interactive LEGO sets that you can play with long after you've completed the build, this LEGO City Ultimate Stunt Riders Challenge is a great score during Prime Day deals.

LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village: was $129 now $90 @ Amazon

The LEGO Minecraft The Llama Village embraces the creative nature of Minecraft with animal figures and 6 customizable buildings that kids can use to create their own unique village. Just watch out for the llama's spitting function!

LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Asia: was $79 now $55 @ Amazon

Geared towards younger builders, the LEGO DUPLO Wild Animals of Asia inspires education and imagination, centered around a selection of animal figures.

LEGO NINJAGO Ultra Sonic Raider: was $107 now $74 @ Amazon

This 4-in-1 ninja vehicle that separates into a jet plane, a motorcycle toy and 2 all-terrain vehicles. Get the LEGO NINJAGO Ultra Sonic Raider on sale during Prime Day for hours of interactive fun.

LEGO Disney Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation: was $39 now $27 @ Amazon

The LEGO Disney Elsa's Jewelry Box Creation kit results in a Frozen 2-themed trinket box to keep little items of jewelry safe. It comes with an Elsa mini doll and Nokk the water spirit Frozen figure, too.