FAQs

What is Atlas VPN? Atlas VPN is a virtual private network that reroutes your internet traffic through an encrypted tunnel to keep you secure and anonymous while browsing the Web. In our Atlas VPN review, we said it's a powerhouse in terms of performance and streaming unblocking as it offers better service than more established services.

What are the most popular Atlas VPN plans? Atlas VPN offers three plans staring at $1.99/month. The service's most popular plans include: * 3-year plan: for $1.99 per month

* 1-year plan: for $3.29 per month

* 1-month plan for $10.99 per month

Does Atlas VPN offer a student discount? Students interested in joining Atlas VPN can save 83% on a 2-year plan. You'll need to verify your student eligibility via Student Beans, but upon doing so you'll be able to use the Atlas VPN student promo code to knock 83% off your order. You can learn more about the student discount via Atlas VPN's website (opens in new tab).

What is Atlas VPN's referral program? Atlas VPN offers a referral program that any user can take advantage of. You can invite up to 10 friend and get seven days of Atlas VPN Premium for free. Your friend will also get three days of Atlas VPN Premium for free. You can learn more about the referral program via Atlas VPN's website (opens in new tab).

Can I get Atlas VPN for free? Atlas VPN Free holds a spot in our best free VPN guide. In our Atlas VPN Free review, we said it offers excellent connection speeds and a decent monthly data limit. We were also surprised by its impressive streaming unblocking power. However, it's limited feature-set and wide range of small issues keeps makes the paid version your best overall bet.

Atlas VPN hints and tips

There are various ways to save money at Atlas VPN. They include:

Free version: Atlas VPN offers a free service which you can use if you're uncertain about paying for the full service. The free service can be used on Windows, Android, macOS, or iOS devices. It has no speed limits and supports unlimited devices. You can learn more about Atlas VPN Free via the Atlas website (opens in new tab) .

Atlas VPN offers a free service which you can use if you're uncertain about paying for the full service. The free service can be used on Windows, Android, macOS, or iOS devices. It has no speed limits and supports unlimited devices. You can learn more about Atlas VPN Free via the Atlas website . Refer a friend: As with most VPN services, you can get freebies and discounts using the Atlas VPN referral program (opens in new tab) . Invite up to 10 friends and you'll get seven days of Atlas VPN for free. (Your friend will get three days for free).

As with most VPN services, you can get freebies and discounts using the Atlas VPN referral program . Invite up to 10 friends and you'll get seven days of Atlas VPN for free. (Your friend will get three days for free). Choose a multi-year subscriptions: Atlas VPN offers the best pricing when you sign up for a 3-year subscription. Otherwise, make sure to follow our guide to the best VPN deals for more ways to save.

How to use Atlas VPN promo codes

There are no active Atlas VPN coupons. However, there are other ways to save on your Atlas VPN subscription. For instance, you can save over 80% when you sign up for a multi-year plan. Or you can use Atlas' referral program or student discount to get you (and your friend) freebies.

Should I choose Atlas VPN?

(Image credit: Atlas VPN)

Despite being a relatively newcomer to the world of VPN services, Atlas VPN has proven it's here to stay. The company positions itself as a "freemium VPN service". That just means that it has both a free VPN and a paid-for option.

Although you can use the free version on an unlimited number of devices with no speed limits, it's worth noting that free users are restricted to just three locations (Los Angeles, New York, and Amsterdam) and 5GB of data per month.

As a result, we recommend the paid plan which includes your pick of 750+ servers in 45 locations, including servers that are specially optimized for 4K video streaming. You'll also be granted a host of bonus features such as ad-blocking and malicious website detection.

Atlas VPN provides three paid plans to choose from. The straight monthly rate option starts at $10.99. Pay for a full year upfront and that drops dramatically to the equivalent of $3.29 per month. The best option for value shoppers is Atlas' three year plan, which costs $1.99 per month.

In terms of privacy, in our Atlas VPN review we found it has some room for improvement. It's covered by the basics — AES-256 encryption, WireGuard, and privacy features like SafeSwap, which allows you to you hop from multiple IP addresses at one time. However, Atlas VPN has only carried out an independent security audit on its Windows and iOS apps. And even these are fairly limited in scope. Its cookie disclaimer only has an "accept" option, too, which makes us question whether Atlas VPN is serving the privacy and security needs of its customers.

When it comes to performance, Atlas VPN isn't the fastest provider we've tested, but its WireGuard speeds are extremely impressive topping out at a zippy 740Mbps. That places Atlas in a similar range to CyberGhost (730Mbps) and IPVanish (720Mbps).