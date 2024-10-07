'Submerged' is Apple's first Immersive Vision Pro movie experience — and you can watch the trailer now

Today, Apple shared a trailer for the short film Submerged, the first scripted movie explicitly designed for Apple's Vision Pro headset.

Submerged was initially announced in July, and a slate of other immersive video "experiences" were created for Vision Pro. The other videos are available to watch if you have a Vision Pro. They are also more documentary style or travelogue. These include "Wild Life" which gets up close with wild animals like elephants or divers in the Bahamas.

Submerged was the only announcement that would be scripted and filmed as a movie. The short film is set during World War II and is about a group of sailors trying to survive a torpedo attack.

The film was created by Austrian director Edward Berger, who directed the Netflix remake of All Quiet on the Western Front. A film that is one of the best war flicks available on Netflix, even if you should save it for an intense day.

Apple has not released any information on how long Submerged is. Other Apple Immersive Video "experiences" last anywhere from five to 15 minutes. Presumably, Submerged will be a bit longer than that.

The immersive videos are presented in 3D and meant to make the viewer feel like they're in the scene.

Tom's Guide Global editor-in-chief Mark Spoonauer has checked out a number of Immersive Videos and even watched a standard shows like The Last of Us on the Vision Pro. He described the experience as immersive but surprisingly isolating.

For those who don't have a Vision Pro, which is most people, you can watch the Immersive Videos using the Apple TV app as long as you live in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan or Singapore.

Submerged will be available to watch on Thursday, October 10.

