Samsung's recently revealed XR headset may just be called Galaxy Beyond

Samsung and Google teased the long-awaited XR headset, Project Moohan, in December with a few images and some potential apps that might appear in the Android XR operating system.

This month, during Samsung's Unpacked 2025, we got a closer look at the new XR headset, though it was mostly locked away behind stanchions. And popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee showed off the headset more with some hands-on time.

Now, thanks to a set of trademark applications in the United Kingdom and New Zealand (spotted by Brad Lynch), we may know the name of the new mixed-reality headset.

The applications suggested are for a device that will either be dubbed Samsung Beyond or Samsung Galaxy Beyond.

Based on the New Zealand application, the trademark applies to more than just headsets, though the list of "goods and services" includes virtual reality, augmented reality and extended reality headsets alongside TVs, smart glasses and digital door locks.

Assuming this trademark is approved, we strongly believe this will likely be the branding for Samsung's new headset as well as a potential pair of smart glasses, which the Korean company has not yet revealed but is rumored to be in the works.

Both applications were filed in December, right before Christmas and appear to be under review.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Interestingly, a user on X pointed out that BigScreenVR has a headset called the Beyond, which BigScreen confirmed they have the trademark on in response to Lynch's tweet. It's unclear if they do or where that trademark is filed. Searching through New Zealand's database, we could not find any headsets that appeared to be related to BigScreenVR or its venture capital funders True Ventures or Andreeson Horowitz.

Meanwhile, Project Moohan is still a prototype. It's unclear when Samsung will launch the XR headset or how much it will cost, though it's rumored to be at least half the price of Apple's Vision Pro.