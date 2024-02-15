Apple Vision Pro users are already returning their headsets — here’s why

Social media would have you believe that the Apple Vision Pro is everywhere right now, but it might not seem that way for long. In fact, we may be about to see an influx of Apple Vision Pro headsets being returned, as Apple’s returns window closes for the very first time.

Like most Apple products, the Vision Pro has a 14-day return policy. So if you find yourself with buyer’s remorse, or don’t actually like the spatial computing headset, you can return it and get your $3,500 back. Since the Vision Pro launched on February 2, 13 days ago at the time of writing, we’re starting to see people take advantage of that return window.

A bunch of people have taken to social media to advertise the fact they’re returning the Vision Pro for a variety of reasons. For some, it’s all about the lack of comfort, while others have reported problems like eye strain , motion sickness , frustration at spatial computing in general — or the fact the headset wasn’t useful enough in its current state to justify sticking around.

Goodbye, Vision Pro. The era of spatial computing is very much not here yet. pic.twitter.com/iMH4whVjN1February 13, 2024 See more

In fact, one editor from The Verge admitted that they burst a blood vessel in their eye while using a Vision Pro. Presumably that’s an isolated incident, or we’d have heard a lot more about it, but it’s definitely a good reason to say “enough is enough."

It’s not at all surprising, to be honest. These are issues that VR and mixed reality headsets have experienced since the beginning, and it was really unlikely Apple would be able to solve these problems on its first attempt. But it’s understandable that people who parted with so much money would want a better experience than they’d get with cheaper competitors.

But social media isn’t indicative of real life and there’s no telling what percentage of Vision Pro early adopters are preparing to return their devices. Reports claim over 200,000 were sold during the pre-order period.

So for every tweet you see about a Vision Pro being returned, odds are plenty of other people are content to keep their headsets. Though we won’t know for sure unless Apple reveals official figures on sales vs returns.

Rumors claimed the Apple Vision Pro was originally expected to be a developer device. The idea being that it would help developers get to grips with AR ahead of an eventual Apple Glasses launch. So it makes sense that the early version of the headset may not be the most consumer-friendly offering Apple's produced.

A recent Bloomberg report says that some people in Apple's Vision Products Group believe it could take four generations before the device reaches it's "ideal form."

We'll just have to see how future headsets and mixed reality devices are developed to account for all the problems people have had. Hopefully, at the very least, Apple will be able to shed some of the headset's weight and make it more comfortable.

But hey, maybe there will also be some slightly cheaper refurbished Vision Pro headsets available in the near future.

How to return your Apple Vision Pro

If you have decided that the Apple Vision Pro isn’t for you, and want your 3 grand back, then you have 14 days to get it back to Apple.

Those of you that got your Vision Pro headsets on launch day (February 2) have until February 16 to get this done, and you’ll need to ensure the headset is in its original packaging with all the accessories it came with

You can initiate this return on Apple’s Order Listing page, which involves either signing in with your Apple ID or via both your order number and email address. You’ll then receive instructions on how to return your headset to Apple. The easiest of which may be to take it back to your nearest physical Apple Store.

Further details can be found on Apple’s returns policy page.