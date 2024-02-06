Apple Vision Pro could launch outside the US sooner than expected — what we know

The Apple Vision Pro released in the United States on February 2, and the company has been vague on when it will launch in other companies — besides saying it will be in 2024. It’s anyone’s guess when exactly that will happen, but a couple of recent reports give us a clue of when territories outside the United States will get a chance to purchase Apple’s expensive new gadget.

MacRumors reports that Asia’s Wall Street News (via IT Home ) quoted supply chain sources in China who claim Apple Vision Pro will launch in China sometime between April and May of 2024.

The registration process for the headset at the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology is reportedly nearing completion. If true, this indicates that Vision Pro could launch soon. However, it’s expected that supplies will be limited.

The April/May timeframe would align with Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which is typically in mid to late Spring. But that's not the only territory, as according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the Vision Pro’s launch in other territories won’t “actually be that much later” than its US release.

Gurman says the United Kingdom and Canada will be among the first countries outside the US to receive the Apple Vision Pro — with the rest of Europe and Asia following soon after.

Regarding WWDC, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple will in fact launch its headset outside the United States before the event in June 2024. Kuo says he believes the company will share details about Vision Pro’s operating system, visionOS, with developers worldwide at WWDC.

Outlook

As always, take everything written above with a grain of salt. That said, these reports seem to suggest that countries beyond the United States will receive Apple Vision Pro much sooner than expected.

If that’s the case, it’ll be interesting to see what other territories think of the brand-new spatial computing device — and what the headset will cost in those regions. Stay tuned for more as we hear it!