100 million downloads down the drain – why you can't trust this VPN

100 million is an unfathomably big number, pretty much impossible to picture, but that's how many people have unfortunately made the mistake of downloading an unsafe VPN – VPN Super.

We feel comfortable saying that VPN Super isn't going to challenge the best VPNs, but we feel the need to go further than that. Do not download VPN Super, and definitely do not subscribe to the premium version.

What is VPN Super?

(Image credit: VPN Super)

VPN Super is a VPN service for a host of platforms. It offers a service for iOS, Android, FireTV and Chrome. It comes with both free and paid offerings.

It does have some selling points. The VPN does use an industry standard AES 256 encryption standard and boasts servers in over 90 countries. It also has a choice of IKEv2, WireGuard and Shadowsocks protocols.

Finding out more details is tricky however because information about this VPN is hard to pin down. As well as being easily confused with Super VPN, another completely distinct VPN provider, clicking on the links on VPN Super's own website takes you to differently named services.

On Android it is called "VPN -super unlimited proxy vpn" while on iOS it goes by the name "VPN -fast unlimited proxy vpn". This doesn't fill us with confidence about how legit this service is.

How private is VPN Super?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This is our main concern with VPN Super. If you can't trust your VPN provider to keep things private then it's pretty much pointless.

For a start, there's no kill switch on VPN Super. This means that if your connection suddenly drops, then you'll be left to continue browsing on your regular IP address, wide open for the world to see.

More worryingly however is VPN Super's claims to be a "zero-log" service. There is no evidence put forward for this claim and there is no reference to third-party audits of any kind. On top of that, looking at the company's privacy policy debunks this claim completely.

"While accessing or using the Services, we may automatically collect information about how you interact with the services. Such information may include your Internet Protocol (“IP”) address, device identifier, advertising identifier, MAC address, operating system, browser type, language preferences, referring and exiting pages, crash data, location data, purchasing activity, and other data regarding your activities on the Services. For more information, see the section."

Wow. That's a pretty extensive set of data collected on users, in stark contrast to providers like Private Internet Access which has twice proven its no-logs credentials in court.

Note: We have reached out to VPN Super about this concern but they have not yet responded to our request for comment. We will update this page if/when they get back to us.

VPN Super alternatives

If you have downloaded VPN Super then delete it now. There are plenty of stellar alternatives with much better privacy credentials and more features to boot. Even if you don't want to pay then try one of the best free VPNs.

For most people, one of our three favorite VPNs is the right choice. Our #1 pick is NordVPN for its combination of security, speed and ease of use at a mid-range price. Unlike VPN Super, Nord has a proven "no-logs policy" and has been audited several times.

If you value simplicity above all else then ExpressVPN might be for you. It's a proven VPN that offers the best user experience around with the ability to connect in just one click. It is pretty expensive, but there is just one tier of subscription which makes things more straightforward.

Those after a cheaper option need not compromise on performance, however. Surfshark is a lightning-fast VPN with proven security and privacy credentials at a fraction of the price of rivals.