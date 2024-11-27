Google Maps wants you to narc on the police — reporting more than just speed traps

Google Maps went through a huge change earlier this year — fixing the way you report incidents to something a little more akin to its sibling, Waze. From cars in the road to major accidents, it’s a way for users to help keep Google maps up to date in real time.

Part of the makeover gave Google Maps users the option to report speed traps, which is something every driver can be thankful for. That’s about to change, though, with Google swapping out the “Speed Trap” option for a more generic “Police” report.

It’s not hard to see why this feature is changing. Flagging down hidden squad cars trying to catch you speeding is only one reason why you might see the police on the road. You could easily see police officers partaking in roadside stops, directing traffic, or just parked up on the side of the road for the heck of it. The new “Police” option covers it all.

Sure, some people may lament the loss of the Speed Trap option. We certainly don’t condone speeding, but seeing if someone's lying in wait hoping to catch you out can be convenient. Making the category a little more broad may not sound quite as appealing to some, but there are plenty of reasons why you might want to be aware that there are cops on the road.

Plus, let’s be honest here, speed trap or not you don’t want to be driving past a cop recklessly. That early warning could be the wakeup call you need to stop driving like a maniac.

According to Android Authority, this change has started rolling out to the Google Maps app on Android and iOS. Sadly it’s not quite as clear whether Apple CarPlay and Android Auto have received the same treatment just yet. It’s safe to say that the change will be happening at some point soon, though.

So if you’re driving along and find that the Speed Trap report option has vanished, don't panic. You can still report it as a police presence, along with any other stuff they might be up to. Just in case.

