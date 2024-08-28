Google Maps just got a welcome redesign— here’s what’s new

Softer edges and new colors are coming to Maps

Google Maps logo on a phone screen
(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you haven't been paying much attention to Google Maps, this summer has seen a number of upgrades and updates to one of Google's longest running products.

The latest is a small redesign to the pins that populate Maps while navigating the world. As spotted by 9to5 Google, the iconic "pin" shape with a sharp point on the bottom is being phased out for something rounder, bordered and more modern. A somewhat strange choice though, considering the Google Maps logo is the sharp pointed pin.

Most of the iconography within the pins themselves aren't changing. Instead, it's just the actual pin that's getting a redesign. So a coffee shop, for instance, will still show a mug on an orange pin but now the point is softer and the icon is on a white background. It does match the existing look of stars, hearts and flags though. 

A couple of icons have changed colors like the museums shifting from teal to purple while some icons like beaches and zoos are staying the same color, just with a lighter shade.

Presumably, the redesign will allow Google to add more pins to Maps, since they are a tad smaller and less prominent than they were with the old design. 

The redesign is in line with what seems to be an ongoing makeover of the Maps app. It's meant to show off more of the map on screen with things like smaller iconography, ditching full screen overlays and more rounded corners. Google has also added more UI interfaces like X buttons to close overlays or the ability to quickly swipe information screens down to see the map.

Other features we've seen added to Maps this year include a new AR-powered way to explore landmarks. Likewise, back in May, the company added more ways to find EV charging stations, even seemingly hidden ones. And that's not to mention the AI-powered Maps upgrades as Google tries to add AI into every thing it makes.

Google tends to roll out updates over a few days, so if you're not seeing the new pins now, maybe wait a day or so. Otherwise, the small redesign is available for Android, iOS and Maps' web interface starting today.

Scott Younker
Scott Younker
West Coast Reporter

Scott Younker is the West Coast Reporter at Tom’s Guide. He covers all the lastest tech news. He’s been involved in tech since 2011 at various outlets and is on an ongoing hunt to build the easiest to use home media system. When not writing about the latest devices, you are more than welcome to discuss board games or disc golf with him. 