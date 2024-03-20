Microsoft Surface event 2024 — Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6, Copilot and everything else we expect

Microsoft is holding a business-focused “digital event” on March 21 where it will once again discuss its AI ambitions. The Redmond-based tech giant says to expect the latest in “scaling AI in your environment with Copilot, Windows 11, and Surface.” In short, we’ll likely hear new developments with Windows Copilot and see new Surface devices.

We didn’t see a Microsoft Surface Pro 10 in 2023 so it’s reasonable to believe the company might announce this machine. Rumors also suggest the Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 might emerge. The same rumors claim these devices are getting minor spec bumps, with the Surface Pro 10 reportedly packing a new ultrawide webcam and the Surface Laptop 6 receiving a modest redesign.

While this event centers around enterprise (business), it should give us a glimpse of what regular customers can expect from Copilot and Surface devices this year. If you’ve been following Microsoft’s AI aspirations closely or are interested in the company’s Surface devices, then this could be a worthwhile event to check out.

Here’s everything we know and have heard about the Microsoft Surface event.

Microsoft Surface Pro 10

The Microsoft Surface 9 (pictured above) released in late 2022. (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Microsoft hasn’t officially announced the Surface Pro 10. There’s a good chance the device will (pardon the pun) surface at the event, but we don’t want to assume its appearance is absolute. With that in mind, let’s dive into what we’ve heard about the Surface Pro 10.

According to Windows Central's sources, Microsoft plans to release a Surface Pro 10 in the spring of 2024. Interestingly enough, it will reportedly come with your choice of either an Intel or Qualcomm CPU. Given how the company didn’t release a new Surface Pro last year, we’re inclined to believe this rumored release date.

We don’t think the Surface Pro 10 will sport a radically different design. In fact, it might not be distinguishable from the Surface Pro 9 side by side. To that end, expect a similar aluminum body with a kickstand on the back and the same general dimensions. However, Windows Central claims Microsoft might update the device with rounded corners on the display, a webcam with a wider field of view, and perhaps even new color options.

Port selection might be minimal, but rumors suggest we might get an NFC reader for business customers. If there’s a choice between Intel or Qualcomm chips, ports might be different depending on which model you get. Intel supports Thunderbolt 4, so we expect USB4/Thunderbolt 4 ports. However, the Qualcomm model will likely still have older USB-C 3.2 ports. That said, the Qualcomm version is rumored to offer a nano SIM slot like on earlier Surface Pros. That means you can use it with 5G, if you pay extra.

Performance-wise, the Surface Pro 10 will undoubtedly outpace its predecessors. Rumors claim Microsoft will offer the Surface Pro 10 either with an Intel Meteor Lake CPU or a Qualcomm chip — specifically, one of the new Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite chips. Dom McGuire gave a pretty strong hint that we could see Snapdragon X Elite come first to the incoming Surface Pro 10 , according to an exclusive interview we conducted with the Qualcomm CMO.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6

We hope the Surface Laptop 6 has longer battery life than the Surface Laptop 5 (pictured above). (Image credit: Future)

Like the Surface Pro 10, there’s no official word on the Surface Laptop 6. Rumors aren’t as abundant for this device, but the little tidbits we’ve heard sound promising — even if it’s nothing revolutionary.

Rumors claim the laptop will be redesigned to include thinner bezels, more rounded corners, a haptic touchpad, a pair of USB-C ports and even a USB-A port. Like the Surface Pro 10, the Surface Laptop 6 could also offer Intel or Qualcomm models — likely Meteor Lake and Snapdragon X Elite (respectively) given the AI-focused nature of the upcoming event.

Beyond better performance, the new chips should (hopefully) offer better battery life than the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which disappointed in terms of endurance. Battery life probably won't be on par with the best MacBooks, but we’re hopeful the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro 10 can at least last a few hours more than their respective predecessors.

Windows Copilot

(Image credit: Microsoft)

According to Windows Central’s sources, Microsoft is working on a new AI-focused experience for Windows 11 known internally as "AI Explorer.”

This is supposedly an “advanced Copilot” that can catalog everything you do on your PC so you can search for moments in a timeline using natural language. Reportedly, this beefier Copilot works across apps, documents, web pages, conversations and images. In effect, this should (in theory) give you an easily searchable history of your PC experience.

For instance, if you ask Copilot about an online conversation you had with someone regarding a specific topic, it will search your computer for that conversation and topic. Vague prompts like “Find me that thing about dinosaurs” (per Windows Central’s example), will have Windows pull up every single instance related to dinosaurs that you opened on your PC.

Outlook

The Microsoft Surface event might not be all that exciting for regular folks given its focus on enterprise. But as I said, it should give us a taste of what to expect when these services and devices inevitably arrive for everyday users. In any event, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on what Microsoft has to announce.

We’re covering the Microsoft Surface event (as we’re calling it for now) so stay tuned for updates on March 21!