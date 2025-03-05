MacBook Air M4 is here with more power and stunning new color — and the price is $100 less

The MacBook Air M4 is here, and it's a major upgrade if you've been holding on to an older MacBook like the MacBook Air M1. And it's a minor refresh if you already have a MacBook Air M2 or M3.

The best part is the price.

Starting at $999, the MacBook Air M4 is $100 less than the previous model. So what do you get for your money?

Here's everything you need to know about the MacBook Air M4, which has a real shot at topping our best laptop list.

The MacBook Air M4 is available to pre-order now, and the release date is March 12.

Apple's new MacBook Air M4 starts at $999 with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. That's $100 less than the MacBook Air M3.

Meanwhile, the 15-inch MacBook Air starts at $1,199, which also represents a $100 price cut.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This price drop is very welcome but also very strange given all of the concern around tariffs and price hikes. But I'll take it.

Note that the MacBook Air M3 and MacBook Air M2 are being discontinued.

MacBook Air M4 design and colors

(Image credit: Apple)

Alas, the MacBook Air M4's design is the same as the M3 model, but this is still a very sleek and lightweight laptop.

The standout difference is that there's now a Sky Blue color option, which joins Silver, Starlight and Midnight.

I got a chance to see the new MacBook Air M4 up close, and the Sky Blue color really pops without being too in-your-face. And I like how the color shifts depending on how the light hits the chassis.

Otherwise, you get the same super light 2.7-pound design for the 13-inch model and a profile that's under 0.5 inches thick.

MacBook Air M4 chip

(Image credit: Apple)

The M4 chip came to the MacBook Pro M4, but now you can get similar power in a thinner and lighter design.

Apple's M4 chip features a 10-core CPU, up to a 10-core GPU and support for up to 32GB of unified memory.

Apple says that the MacBook Air M4 is up to two times faster than the MacBook Air M1.

I got a chance to see a few demos of the MacBook Air M4 in action, and it was silky smooth when using Pixelmator Pro to remove backgrounds from headshots and applying new ones.

I got a chance to see a few demos of the MacBook Air M4 in action, and it was silky smooth when using Pixelmator Pro to remove backgrounds from headshots.

And with Apple Intelligence on board, you can pull off some pretty neat tricks, This includes removing photo-bombers from your pics with the Clean Up tool, automatically format data into a table or create images on the fly with Image Playground and add them to your presentation.

To drive the point home the MacBook Air M4 is powerful enough to game on. To demonstrate, Apple showed us the Wuthering Waves game in action. The gameplay was quite fluid during a boss battle, and the graphics looked superb.

New 12MP camera with Center Stage

(Image credit: Apple)

The MacBook Air M4 upgrades the camera from a 1080p shooter to 12MP with Center Stage support.

So not only should you look sharper during video calls, the camera can follow you around as you move and crop in in order to keep you centered in the frame.

Plus, with the Desk View feature built in, you can show your face and what's on your desk at the same time during video calls.

Dual-monitor support (even when open)

For you multitaskers out there, the MacBook Air M4 supports dual external monitors at the same time, even when you have the lid of the laptop open.

This is a welcome upgrade that has trickled down from the MacBook Pro M4.

macOS 15.4

Starting next month the macOS 15.4 update will be available for the MacBook Air M4 with a very handy upgrade.

Apple says that you'll be able to set up this MacBook easily just by bringing your iPhone close to the laptop. You'll just sign in with your Apple account to get access to your files, photos, messages and more.

What's missing?

For me, the biggest bummer is that the MacBook Air doesn't support a nano texture display option. I found this to be a game changer on the MacBook Pro, as it nearly eliminates glare, especially when you're working outside in direct sunlight.

So the bad news is that if you want this feature, you're going to have to pay at least $1,749 for the 14-inch MacBook Pro M4 with this option.

Another perk that would be nice for Apple to add is Face ID for logging. It's Touch ID only on this machine.

Outlook

Apple didn't really need to do much to keep the MacBook Air M4 in the lead among the best laptops.

You get a faster new chip, sharper camera and snazzy new color option — all for $100 less than the previous model. And you're still getting up to 18 hours of battery life.

However, I wish Apple would make the nano-texture display option available on the Air. It's a Pro-only affair.

Stay tuned for our MacBook Air M4 full review.