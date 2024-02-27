MacBook Air M3 and iPad Pro 2024 launch appear imminent as Apple updates ‘unreleased products’ document

Apple is expected to revamp its entire iPad line and release M3-powered MacBook Air laptops this year — potentially during its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). There’s no official word yet, but rumors have been circulating for months. Now, we have yet another rumor indicating an imminent launch of new iPads and MacBook Airs.

As MacRumors reports, Apple just updated an internal support document concerning "unannounced or unreleased products," according to a source that’s supposedly “familiar with the matter.” The document in question is designed to advise Apple support teams on how to respond to customers who have questions about products that haven’t yet launched.

Could we see an iPad Pro OLED this year? (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

It’s unclear why Apple reportedly updated the document today (Feb 27). But given the persistent rumors about potential new iPads and MacBook Airs, it's not unreasonable to assume these “unreleased products” could pertain to Apple’s expected tablets and laptops.

In one of his previous PowerOn newsletters, Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman claimed that new iPads will ship sometime in spring 2024. According to his sources, Apple wants to launch the revamped iPad line before its WWDC event, which typically happens in June. If that’s true, then new iPads could potentially arrive between late March or late May. That timeline lends credence to today’s report.

In another report, Gurman said MacBook Air laptops packing the Apple M3 chip could arrive in spring or summer of 2024 — perhaps alongside the rumored iPads. There won’t be any new size options, though, as these new MacBook Air devices will continue to be available in 13- and 15-inch models. Still, the prospect of more powerful MacBook Air laptops is exciting since they're the best MacBook for folks who need a light, long-lasting ultraportable for working on the go.

Outlook

Again, everything I’ve reported on above is based on rumors and unofficial reports so it’s best to take it all with a grain of salt.

While there is no official word on new iPads and M3 MacBook Airs, I’m pretty sure Apple won’t let another year slip by releasing new iPads since all the best iPads available right now have Apple's M2 chip at best, which is nearly two years old. And given the popularity of the MacBook Air line, I’m sure we’ll see updated models of those as well.

With WWDC inching closer, we’ll likely see more reports about 2024’s iPads and MacBook Airs. Stay tuned for any new developments.