iPadOS 26: rumored features, supported devices and all the latest news

Apple is expected to unveil iPadOS 19 during its big WWDC 2025 event. Based on unofficial reports, we could see the biggest overhaul yet to the operating system powering the best iPads.

One of the most interesting things we’ve heard is that iPadOS 19 will actually be called iPadOS 26, which is a naming convention Apple will use for all its operating systems. We’ve also heard the new iPadOS will function more like macOS, which could make iPads feel more like the best MacBooks.

Keeping in mind that Apple hasn’t yet officially announced iPadOS 26, here is everything we’ve heard, according to rumors and reports.

Apple hasn’t officially announced iPadOS 26 or its release date. Based on prior release dates, we can make an educated guess on when the new iPad operating system could launch.

Unless there’s a break from tradition, iPadOS 26 is expected to be released sometime in September. The earliest we’ve ever seen a new iPadOS was on September 12 (in 2022) and the latest was September 24 (in 2019). Generally, we see the operating system launch in mid-September.

The iPadOS 26 developer beta should launch shortly after WWDC and we would expect a public beta by July.

iPadOS 26 Compatible devices

According to a report from MacWorld , Apple will reportedly stop supporting the 7th-gen iPad. If true, then these are the iPads that could support iPadOS 19:

iPad Pro (2018 or later)

iPad Air (3rd generation or later)

iPad mini (5th generation or later)

iPad (8th generation and later)

In short, iPadOS 26 should support iPads released from 2018 onward.

iPadOS 26 Interface

Apple will reportedly give the interface of its operating systems a big visual overhaul. That report comes from Bloomberg reporter and Apple tipster Mark Gurman, who previously wrote that Apple was planning to unify the look of its iPhone, iPad and Mac operating systems .

Gurman claims the new look comes from visionOS, the software that powers the Apple Vision Pro headset . If true, this could mean rounded icons and translucent menus. Apps, windows and system buttons are also set for the new look, which is code-named Solarium based on Gurman's reporting.

While iOS, iPadOS and macOS were the initial platforms set to get an interface revamp, it appears now that all of Apple's software will be ringing in the changes at WWDC 2025. Gurman now reports that watchOS and tvOS are due for an overhaul , too.

iPadOS 26: More like macOS

iPadOS works great when you’re using Apple’s slates as a regular tablet. However, if you’re trying to use one as a MacBook replacement, you’ll find that the operating system isn’t quite as reliable. However, if reports are true, iPadOS 26 could be “more like macOS,” according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

In a Power On newsletter , Gurman said that iPadOS 26 is one of several major overhauls Apple is planning this year across its ecosystem of products. With iPadOS 26, Apple is revamping the software to make the design of its operating system catalogue more consistent.

"I’m told that this year’s upgrade will focus on productivity, multitasking and app window management — with an eye on the device operating more like a Mac," Gurman wrote. "It’s been a long time coming, with iPad power users pleading with Apple to make the tablet more powerful."

While Gurman didn't detail what these improvements will look like, it's a step in the right direction. Apple has made some improvements to iPadOS over the years, like keyboard and mouse support, or the ability to format external drives from your tablet. Despite these updates, iPads still aren’t as productivity-friendly as MacBooks, despite both packing M-series processors.

"For years, users have said that it feels like the hardware capabilities of the iPad are well ahead of its software," Gurman wrote. "That could soon be changing."

iPadOS 26 Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence has been a major focus for the past year, but surprisingly, we haven’t heard much about new features being announced at WWDC. That being the case, Apple hasn’t abandoned its AI efforts and should announce some noteworthy updates, even if said updates are more fine-tuning instead of brand-new features.

We could see some Apple Intelligence features Apple promised last year that haven’t arrived yet. This includes a redesigned Siri that is supposed to better understand what’s on your screen and take actions based on what’s there, such as creating a calendar entry when you get an email about an appointment. The digital assistant should also provide more personalized and proactive suggestions.

Regarding new features, rumors suggest some additions to the Apple Intelligence toolkit . This reportedly includes an AI-based health coaching tool that can collect all the fitness and health data stored on your Apple devices to formulate advice on improving your health, for example. We’ve also heard that Apple will make it easier for developers to incorporate Apple Intelligence features into apps .

iPadOS 26: A new gaming app

Thanks to the M-series chip powering the latest iPads, Apple tablets have become quite capable game machines. Gaming on iPads could become a lot smoother as Apple could include a major upgrade for gaming across its family of devices.

In a recent report, Bloomberg revealed Apple is working on a standalone multi-platform app for games. This new addition looks to be replacing the current Game Center service, which was originally added back in 2010 as part of iOS 4.1. For the most part, it looks like the new app will offer similar functions, allowing players to connect with friends, track achievements and more.

This new addition for gaming might not be the most drastic change, but it sounds like a quality-of-life improvement that gamers will appreciate.

Outlook

WWDC is almost here, so we’ll hopefully see if all the iPadOS 26 rumors are legit. If so, we could see some substantial improvements that could make iPads more user-friendly. This is especially true if iPadOS can function more like macOS if you want to use Apple’s tablets for work. Potential new Apple Intelligence features could also be beneficial.

We’ll update this page with the latest iPadOS 26 reports and rumors, so stay tuned for more!