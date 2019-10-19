The Google Pixel 4 comes with plenty of high-powered components, like a high-end camera, a new radar system, and fast facial scanning. Add that to a price tag that starts at $799, and the Pixel 4 could be an expensive device to fix if you damage it.

It’s with that in mind that you might want to consider buying a Pixel 4 case. Armed with the right protection, you can safeguard the new phone's vibrant 5.7-inch screen and ensure its powerful camera doesn't get damaged.

Read on for our roundup of the best Google Pixel 4 cases on the market:

1. Google Pixel 4 Case

(Image credit: Google)

If you’re in the market for a soft-feeling case, consider the official Google Pixel 4 Case. It comes with a soft microfiber lining and a cushioned design to reduce damage chances. On the outside, the case comes with a soft, knit fabric that makes it decidedly different from most other options in this roundup.

2. Spigen Pixel 4 Case Liquid Crystal

(Image credit: Spigen)

If it’s a clear case you’re after, consider picking up the Spigen Pixel 4 Case Liquid Crystal. The case comes with a thin and streamlined design and uses Air Cushion Technology to reduce chances of your device getting damaged when it’s dropped. It even features a cover for the Pixel 4’s buttons to protect them.

3. OtterBox Pixel 4 Symmetry Series

(Image credit: OtterBox)

OtterBox makes some of the most protective cases on the market, and the company’s Symmetry Series is one of its tops. The case comes in a variety of colors, including black and pink, and features what the company calls a “fortified design” to protect the phone. The case, which is made from polycarbonate and synthetic rubber, has a one-piece design.

4. Tech21 Evo Check

(Image credit: Tech21)

Tech21’s Evo Check is another clear case design that offers a pop of color around the sides that comes in black, blue, or red. According to Tech21, the case, which has an antimicrobial finish for protecting you against bacteria, can keep the phone safe, even if it’s been dropped at a height of 12 feet.

5. UAG Monarch Series

(Image credit: UAG)

If it’s added protection you’re after, and you don’t mind some bulk, consider picking up the UAG Monarch Series. The case has five layers of protection, including a top-grain leather, honeycomb traction grip, and impact-resistant core. It also features oversized protection on the Pixel 4’s corners and covers over the buttons. There’s even a protective screen surround.

6. Case Mate Sheer Crystal

(Image credit: Case Mate)

If you’re looking for a case that adds a bit more design flair to your Pixel 4 experience, consider picking up the Case Mate Sheer Crystal. The case, which costs $40, comes with “crystal” design that makes it look far more interesting than most other options. Aside from that, it has an anti-scratch coating and drop protection at heights of up to 10 feet. And with flexible grip slides, it’ll be less likely to fall out of your hand.

7. Speck Presidio Grip

(Image credit: Speck)

Speck is another company that offers cases aimed at reducing the chances of it falling out of your hands. It does that by offering a raised rubber design with no-slip grips on the back. Better yet, it has an antimicrobial finish to keep you healthy and a 10-foot drop-protection rating means the device should stay safe when you drop it from your ear.

8. Olixar NovaShield

(Image credit: Olixar)

The Olixar NovaShield is one of the more affordable options in this roundup at a price of $16.99. It’s able to keep the price down by delivering a bumper design that wraps around the sides and uses a polycarbonate frame to keep the device safe. And since its bumper has a raised surface, the Olixar should also keep the backplate and screen safe when you drop the phone flat on its face or black.

9. Totallee Thin Pixel 4 Case

(Image credit: Totallee)

The folks over at Totallee are all about keeping the Pixel 4 encased in the thinnest design they can muster. And it achieves that with the company’s Thin Pixel 4 Case. The case comes with a matte clear or black finish and is just 0.02 inches thin and 0.1 ounces, making it one of the smallest in this roundup. Better yet, it comes with a two-year warranty, so if something goes awry, you can get a new case at no charge.

10. Supcase Pixel 4 Unicorn Beetle Pro Rugged Holster Case

(Image credit: Supcase)

Supcase offers a high-quality option for those who are most concerned about damaging their Pixel 4. It achieves that with a multi-part 360-degree case that offers everything from screen to spine protection. In addition to full phone protection, the case has a holster design and even a kickstand on the back, so you can use it while you’re watching video.