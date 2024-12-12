This portable Ultimate Ears speaker is just $59 right now, and makes the perfect gift for outdoor music fanatics

If you're looking for a speaker to listen to music while you're in the great outdoors, you're spoilt for choice. One of my favorites is the UE WonderBoom 4 — I mean, just look at it; it's adorable!

Currently, you can pick up the WonderBoom 4 for just $59 at Amazon, which comes with a massive $40 discount. That's the lowest price ever for this speaker, and that makes it a great low-cost gift for family or friends.

Lowest price Ultimate Ears WonderBoom 4: was $99 now $59 at Amazon The mighty and portable Wonderboom 4 is a great outdoors speaker that goes louder than it has any right to. When I reviewed the speaker, I loved its compact size, very good 16-hour battery life, and slick rugged looks. It's IP67 water and dust-resistant as well, so you can really take it anywhere to listen to your tunes. This $40 discount brings it down to its lowest price.

The WonderBoom 4 is a great little speaker. It's really not very big at all, and if the pockets on your hiking cargo pants are big enough, you could very easily slip it in. It's just 4 inches high, so it'll fit easily into any kind of backpack or camping pack.

It sounds a whole lot bigger than its small size would suggest as well, and thanks to the little strap on the top, you can attach it to your bag to listen on the go. (Not that you should, of course — no one wants to hear your awful Britney Spears playlist while hiking through the wilds).

Its waterproofing means it could take a dip in a lake (which it will if I spot you listening to music while hiking), while also making sure it'll survive a sudden rain shower at the campsite. You could even use the little lanyard on top to hang it from the roof of your tent — I've done it at music festivals, and it's a lot of fun.

With 16 hours of battery life on board, you can listen for as long as you like, easily lasting the course of an outdoor trip on the weekend. This deal makes it the perfect gift for the fans of the great outdoors in your life. It's a lot of fun, with loads of colors to unwrap on Christmas day.