'It works!' New Sonos update might have just fixed this huge app headache

Sonos is looking to improve after a disastrous 2024 that ended with long-time CEO Patrick Spence leaving the company in early January. Interim CEO Tom Conrad promised a return to Sonos' roots, along with continued improvements to the app.

And it appears that is starting to take effect as a recent update has Sonos users celebrating. The massive fix? Volume control appears to finally work.

Sonos app fix spotted on Reddit

(Image credit: Reddit)

There are a few posts about it across the Sonos official forums but we saw this one from Redditor Brian Nicholson.

"Has anyone else experienced their Sonos app volume control unexpectedly being fixed overnight?!? After 6 months of frustration and disappointment, IT WORKS," they wrote.

A number of responses indicate that they also noticed that volume control is back in action, especially when trying to control grouped speakers, which is where most anecdotal reports have claimed it was failing.

An issue of lag

The problem with the volume control after the May update that kicked-off the issues for Sonos was that there was a lot of lag between changing the volume in the app and the speaker responding — if it changed at all.

It's an integral part of controlling your speakers and any delay or non-response is going to be deeply irksome.

You can go back to May and the ensuing months to see that r/Sonos has been inundated with posts complaining about the broken volume controls.

As with any tech, the issue was not universal and most Redditors seem to believe the problem was mostly affecting older Sonos equipment.

Anecdotally, I run four older Sonos Play:1 speakers — still some of the best Bluetooth speakers around — via an Android phone. Over the last 6 or 7 months my issues were mostly regarding the app not always loading properly or a delay in showing my connected apps or favorites.

Volume control was never my issue, but I understand the relief from other Sonos owners as I've noticed the app has been more stable for me over the last couple of months.

Bottom line

This is yet another damning indication that rushing out the overhauled app back in May absolutely ruined Sonos speakers for many people, especially when a major and basic feature was apparently broken for months.

But it's good to see that this issue finally appears to be fixed.

