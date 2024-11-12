I test headphones for a living and these are the best Black Friday headphone deals live now

All the best deals as they go live

Deals
Black Friday headphone deals 2024

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones being held up in front of urban building with price drop badge

With lots of Black Friday deals rolling out, now is the perfect time of year to upgrade your headphones. This is my third Black Friday tracking Black Friday headphone deals, so I know exactly what you should be looking for to get the best savings.

I've seen headphones drop to unreal prices, making for absolutely do-not-miss sales. In fact, I bought one of my favorite pairs of headphones — my Sennheiser HD 560s — when they dropped to an unbeatable price over Black Friday. Right now some of the best Black Friday headphone deals include the Sony WH-1000XM5 for just $298 at Walmart, which is over $100 off. And you can snag the Beats Studio Buds for just $99 at Amazon, saving 33%.

There's also some good discounts on AirPods right now, but we expect the prices to go lower. Here you'll find all of the best Black Friday headphones deals right up top, and keep scrolling to discover great deals as they go live. With everything from flagship noise canceling headphones to budget-oriented wireless earbuds, there's a Black Friday headphone deal for everyone.

Quick Links

My Favorite Deals Now

Bose QuietComfort Ultra
Bose QuietComfort Ultra: was $429 now $349

My favorite pair of noise canceling headphones currently feature an $80 discount. That's only on the black model mind you, so you're stuck with one choice. You get some excellent headphones though, with the best ANC bar none, top-quality sound, and a very comfortable fit. Battery life could be better at only 24 hours, but the ANC is good enough that you soon won't care.

Beats Studio Pro
Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169

At this price point, the Beats Studio Pro might just be the deal of the year. That's a massive $180 saving, making them very close to half-price. For that, you get some very impressive noise canceling, decent sound quality and a very comfortable fit. This one should not be missed.

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298

Sony's flagship headphones are a very impressive specimen indeed. They feature some of the best sound quality around, in addition to top-notch noise canceling. 30 hours of battery life means they'll last a long time too. This deal doesn't quite take them to their lowest price ever, but it does get them close.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $249 now $189

Apple's AirPods are some of my favorite earbuds, thanks to their incredibly comfortable fit and excellent noise canceling. They sound pretty good as well, and they've got a very serviceable 6-hour battery life. We might see an even lower price on these come Black Friday itself, but until then, this is a great sale.

Wireless Headphones

Marshall Major IV
Marshall Major IV: was $149 now $89

Marshall's fashionable rock n' roll cans are a great budget pair of headphones. They fit slightly differently to all the other headphones on the list — they're on-ear rather than over-ear. They sound good though, and they'll last you 100 hours on a charge with some of the most impressive battery life around. This price brings them under $100 for a great Black Friday deal.

Beats Solo 4
Beats Solo 4: was $199 now $129

Beats non-noise canceling wireless headphones are a great option if you don't need ANC. They sound really good, and they are comfortable enough for lengthy listening sessions. There's even a wired mode so that you can listen to hi-res audio. This is a monster deal, and the biggest saving we've seen on them so far.

Sennheiser Accentum
Sennheiser Accentum: was $199 now $179

If you're looking for some great-value headphones, then the Sennheiser Accentum should be right at the top of your list. They're based on Sennheiser's more expensive noise cancelers, the Momentum 4, and feature similar sound, excellent noise canceling and an incredible battery life of 60 hours. This deal doesn't quite bring them to their lowest price ever, but $20 is still a solid savings.

Sennheiser Momentum 4
Sennheiser Momentum 4: was $399 now $299

The Momentum 4 are some of the most comfortable headphones around, thanks to the massive earcups and deep padding. I was able to wear them from one end of the UK to the other on a road trip to Scotland, and not only were they comfy, the 60-hour battery life lasted me the whole weekend. They sound pretty good, too.

Apple AirPods Max (lightning)
Apple AirPods Max (lightning): was $549 now $459

When they recieved a USB-C update earlier this year, the deal prices on the AirPods Max with Lightning started to drop precipitously. This isn't quite the lowest we've seen them, but $100 off is still a massive discount. You get a pair of lovely luxury headphones for the price as well, with stunning sound and excellent noise canceling. Battery life could be better though — they'll only last you 20 hours.

Wireless Earbuds

Soundcore P20i
Soundcore P20i: was $39 now $24

If you're looking for an affordable way to get some lovely little earbuds in your pocket, this is it. The Soundcore P20i are tiny, they cost less than $30, and they have a lanyard so that you can strap them to your bag or keys and never be without earbuds. Apply the 20% off coupon before checkout for even more savings.

Beats Flex Wireless earbuds
Beats Flex Wireless earbuds: was $69 now $49

Beats Flex buds aren't strictly wireless — there's a cable that connects the buds and holds the batteries. There's no wire that connects them to your phone though, and they're great for exercise thanks to their secure fit. They sound alright as well — and $20 off is a great deal for these sub-$100 earbuds.

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE: was $99 now $69

The Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are the budget entry into Samsung's in-ear lineup, and they bring some great features at a lower price. This includes active noise cancelling. This price is a great saving on some great buds for Samsung fans.

Beats Studio Buds
Beats Studio Buds: was $149 now $99

Beats' answer to the AirPods are a wicked little in-ear bud. They feature noise canceling to keep the outside world out, and a very tasteful sound signature which makes for a good listen. They're also very, very small, and their case is shaped perfectly to fit in skinny jeans.

Apple AirPods 4
Apple AirPods 4: was $129 now $119

Apple's latest AirPods bring a whole new design to the table, along with one of the smallest charging cases we've ever seen. There are two versions — one featuring noise canceling, and one without. This is the one without, but they still come with Spatial Audio. This is their first ever discount — although watch over Black Friday to see if they drop even more.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2
Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2: was $199 now $109

Samsung's previous generation buds are still a great pick for Galaxy owners looking for some solid earbuds to go with their phone. They sound good, block out plenty of noise and feature 8 hours of use out of the buds. That's longer than the AirPods Pro 2, which is a nice bonus. This is the lowest we've ever seen these buds for a very tempting deal.

Sennheiser Momentum 3
Sennheiser Momentum 3: was $279 now $199

Sennheiser has brought its audio chops to bear with the Momentum 3 wireless. They sound excellent, with some of best audio of any wireless earbuds that you can buy today. The ANC is good as well, and you get an epic 28 hours of rated battery life with the included case.

Sony LinkBuds S
Sony LinkBuds S: was $199 now $158

While they might not be quite at the same level as the more expensive WH-1000XM5, the LinkBuds S are still a great earbud option. They sound good, fit comfortably, and Sony's signature noise canceling is excellent. This isn't quite their lowest price ever, but we're keeping an eye on them for Black Friday itself.

Beats Powerbeats Pro
Beats Powerbeats Pro: was $199 now $159

Once Beats' top-of-the-line earbuds (with AirPods internals, no less), the Powerbeats Pro are still a great pair of earbuds if you want something to go running with. The ear hooks help keep them in place, and the ANC is brilliant for keeping the noise out during exercise. This isn't their lowest price ever, but it's still a solid discount.

JBL Tour Pro 2
JBL Tour Pro 2: was $249 now $179

How about something a little different? The Tour Pro 2 feature a screen on the case that controls the ANC level, tells you the battery level and more. The buds inside are good, too. This is a massive discount of $70 for a new lowest price ever.

Sennheiser ACCENTUM
Sennheiser ACCENTUM: was $199 now $129

Sennheiser's mid-range buds are a stunning option that don't break the bank. They feature similar noise canceling and sound quality to the more expensive Momentum buds, but they come in at a much lower price thanks to their more plain design.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: was $249 now $209

Samsung's latest buds are now at their lowest price ever thanks to a $40 discount. They're the perfect buds for Galaxy owners, featuring AI commands that work with Samsung phones perfectly, along with noise canceling and sound quality to rival the competition. The case has a clear top for a cool design note as well.

Sony WF-1000XM5
Sony WF-1000XM5: was $279 now $221

Sony's top-of-the-line earbuds continue to top our list of the best wireless earbuds. They sound phenomenal, block out incredible amounts of noise, and they're comfortable thanks to their silicon fitting options. This deal doesn't quite drop them to their lowest-ever price, but it's still a very good pre-Black Friday discount.

FAQs

  • What about wired? There are some great wired headphones out there, and I'll be adding them when the deals go live.
  • Don't be afraid of non-ANC headphones. If you want to save money, then they can often be cheaper than their ANC counterparts.
  • Look out for older models. Oftentimes you'll find excellent deals on older models of headphones, letting you save even more money and get last years flagships.
  • Earbuds or headphones? Headphones sound better and are often more comfortable, but earbuds are more portable and are often cheaper.
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers

I've been testing headphones for years now, and tracking deals the whole time. Some of my favorite pairs of headphones where found during the sale of the year, and I've taken my knowledge and expertise to make this live list. I'll be tracking deals over the sale as well, and adding them below to keep you up to date with everything that arrives.

Bests Studio Pro with deals tag

Beats' Studio Pro headphones weren't my favorites when at full price — but chop $180 off the price and you've got yourself some excellent headphones. They sound better than most of the competition at this deal price, and the noise canceling is at the same level of the much more expensive AirPods Max. This deal is their lowest price ever, although some of the other colors are a little more.

Beats Studio Pro: was $349 now $169 @ Amazon

