JBL just launched two new Bluetooth speakers with lossless audio — and my fave has 20 hours of battery life

News
By
published

Flip 7 and Charge 6 get a 2025 upgrade

JBL Charge 6 on beach
(Image credit: JBL)

The JBL Charge and Flip series of Bluetooth speakers are in for several upgrades and colorways that are bound to get audiophiles jazzed up.

The cheapest of the two is the new JBL Flip 7, which comes out to a mere $150, looks slightly different from its predecessor with an improved pill shape and Auracast button. Meanwhile, the Charge 6 costs just a bit more at $200 and offers a larger woofer and wider frequency range over the previous model.

Are they among the best cheap wireless speakers? It's hard to say without hearing them for ourselves, but the upgrades are certainly enticing and you'll be able to hear them yourself when they officially release on April 6.

Improved battery and lossless audio

JBL Charge 6

(Image credit: JBL)

JBL's bringing some major enhancements to these budget Bluetooth speakers, namely in the battery department. The Flip 7 is getting as much as four hours extra over its predecessor at a total 16 hours of playtime and (owing to its name) the Charge 6 can last as long as 28 hours.

Playtime Boost will also increase the battery life on both models. JBL claims the feature increases volume while diminishing battery usage, which is particularly helpful on the Charge 6 and its charging capabilities for connected devices. With the Flip 7, you'll have to forgo any EQ settings to use Playtime Boost, though.

Lossless audio is also making its way onto both models through a firmware update that will allow for CD quality audio when not using Bluetooth connection. It arrives thanks to the included USB-C port, which is still somewhat of an anomaly on Bluetooth speakers these days. JBL said this will come a bit later after launch.

The Flip 7 will have some improved audio quality, as well, taking up a maximum 35W output. If that wasn't enough, JBL's new AI Sound Boost aims to make sounds feel more life-like and real, with JBL stating it "optimizes the speaker driver without distortion."

And the Charge 6 is no different in terms of its improvements, especially in the low-end with a larger woofer and increased frequency response, which has a range of 56Hz to 20Hz. Similar to the Flip 7, it's also bumping up the wattage to 45W max output, up from 40W on the JBL Charge 5.

These upgrades will cost you $20 over their predecessors, which seems worth it for those needing a new set of portable outdoor speakers.

New chic and portability improvements

JBL Flip 7

(Image credit: JBL)

Hardware upgrades aside, the duo look particularly buttoned up this time around as JBL has given the two wireless speakers some much-needed design changes and new colors to boot.

The JBL Flip 7 is a bit of a standout taking on more of a pill-shape with rounded edges and a locking mechanism on its side for some increased portability. The mechanism allows you to connect new accessories, like a carabiner loop and wrist strap (at no extra charge).

JBL's Charge 6 is a bit bulkier than its counterpart and doesn't need a locking mechanism as it has a full strap equipped, just like the Sony ULT Field 1. The strap is also attached to lanyard rods, making it super easy to move with it on-the-go, whether at the beach or in your own home.

If you do take either speaker to the beach, you won't have to worry about dropping either in the water. The Charge 6 and Flip 7 are now both rated at IP68, which means they can handle practically everything from the highest water grades to even dust.

A range of new colors also ensure you can bring out your own personality with both the Flip 7 and Charge 6, which includes black, blue, white, red, purple, and a cool camo. Just don't leave that one on a bundle of leaves — you might never find it again.

JBL's new speakers are dropping today, but won't officially ship until April 6. They're $20 more than their predecessors, with the Charge 6 now $200 and the Flip 7 just $150. At this price, they're bound to give the best Bluetooth speakers a run for their money.

TOPICS
Tammy Rogers
Tammy Rogers
Audio Editor

Tammy and her generous collection of headphones have found a new home — Tom's Guide! After a two-and-a-half-year stint as iMore's resident audiophile, Tammy's reviews and buying guide expertise have more focus than ever on Tom's Guide, helping buyers find the audio gear that works best for them. Tammy has worked with some of the most desirable audio brands on the planet in her time writing about headphones, speakers, and more, bringing a consumer focussed approach to critique and buying advice. Away from her desk, you'll probably find her in the countryside writing (extremely bad) poetry, or putting her screenwriting Masters to good use creating screenplays that'll never see the light of day.

