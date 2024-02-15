One of the best Bluetooth speaker systems just got a big upgrade for 2024

As the maker of one of the best stereo speaker systems I've tried, the announcement of a new Q Acoustics M40 tower speaker system unveiled today (February 15) caught my eye. The floorstanding newcomer joins the popular M20 HD wireless audio system that has remained in place as part of my home office desktop setup since it arrived. This larger cabinet version claims extended bass performance (down to 38Hz), which means it should achieve richer and more engaging sound.

Unlike the recently announced KEF LSX II Lite bookshelf wireless music system that integrates both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, the Q Acoustics M40 is a Bluetooth-only setup just like its M20 sibling. As a stereo speaker system it's similarly configured with one powered speaker containing the built-in Class D amplification (rated at 2x 100W) that's linked to a passive speaker via a umbilical cable.

(Image credit: Q Acoustics)

Classed as a pair of micro towers rather than full-on towers, the M40 speakers stand at just 28 inches tall (71cm), which should make them easier to accommodate than many floorstanding speaker systems. The cabinet construction has a fixed grille that's said to help give extra strength and rigidity to the front baffle while reducing the structure around speaker drivers to minimize soundwave disruptions as they're projected forwards. The cabinet itself features Q Acoustics’ proprietary Point-to-Point internal bracing to keep the speaker as rigid and inert as possible, and stabilizers are supplied to help keep it as stable as possible.

The M40's has two 5-inch (125mm) mid/bass drivers in each speaker cabinet said to deliver outstanding bass performance and midrange fidelity. High frequencies are handled by a 0.9 inch (22mm) decoupled tweeter at the top of the cabinet's front baffle.

Controls on the back allow the speaker to be designated as the left or right channel, and there’s an EQ switch to let the system know where each speaker is placed in relation to room boundaries. Physical inputs run to optical digital, USB-C, analog RCAs and 3.5mm jack. (Image credit: Q Acoustics)

There's a slew of connections at the back of the powered speaker which can be designated as either the left or right stereo channel. There's a digital optical input and USB port for wired digital connections that can handle up to 24-bit/192kHz audio files at full quality. Plus, there's stereo analog RCAs as well as a 3.5mm jack input and a subwoofer output.

Wireless connectivity runs to Bluetooth 5.0 with aptX HD and aptX Low Latency technology with support for up to 24-bit/48kHz hi-res streams from compatible devices. There’s no Wi-Fi for Apple AirPlay 2 or Spotify Connect support.

While I've yet to try out the new Q Acoustics M40 wireless audio system at home for myself, the new micro towers look like being a great solution for anyone wanting to step up their home music system with a modern setup from a traditional speaker specialist.

The Q Acoustics M40 is on sale now priced at $999 / £749 / AU$1,999. It's available in walnut wood veneer, black or white color options from qacoustics.com and retailers.

Look out for my full review coming soon.