Samsung Z Fold 6 pre-orders — get up to AU$1,349 in value
Secure the Z Fold 6 early and get some great bonuses
After months of speculation, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event and is now available for pre-order in Australia, with an on-sale date of July 31.
While the last few generations of Samsung's most premium foldable have received very slight iterations on the same design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 changes things up in a number of ways.
Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner than its predecessors, and features slightly wider exterior and interior displays. This is particularly noticeable when the device is closed, giving you more space to type on the outside screen.
Additionally, the arrival of Galaxy AI on the Z Fold 6 opens up new possibilities, with the new Sketch to Image feature allowing you to draw a crude scribble with the S Pen (not included) and turn it into a detailed piece of AI art.
On top of this, the Samsung Notes app now offers AI-powered Note Assist functionality – providing translation, summaries, and auto formatting for any notes you may paste in or scribble down.
In Australia, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at AU$2,749 and will be available through retail outlets and carriers in Navy, Pink and Silver Shadow colourways, along with two additional Crafted Black and White colours, available exclusively from Samsung's online store.
Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order offers in Australia.
Quick Links
- Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit + AU$400 eVoucher with purchase
- Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
- JB Hi-Fi: Bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card + AU$500 trade-in credit for old phone
- Optus: AU$250 discount + bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + bonus Galaxy Watch 6
- Vodafone: AU$200 discount + AU$700 bonus trade-in credit
Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order offers
Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit + AU$400 eVoucher with purchase
If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device, along with a AU$400 eVoucher which can be used on a separate purchase — perfect for putting towards a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, priced at AU$399. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.
Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra
While Amazon isn't offering any discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alone, you can save up to AU$690 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra (valued at AU$1,299). Whether you opt for the 256GB, 512GB or 1TB model Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.
JB Hi-Fi: Bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card + AU$500 trade-in credit for old phone
JB has swooped in with some terrific pre-order incentives, offering a bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card for those who secure their Galaxy Z Fold 6 ahead of release, along with AU$500 bonus trade-in credit for eligible devices.
Optus: AU$250 discount + bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + bonus Galaxy Watch 6
Optus leads the pack when it comes to bonus items for customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Customers who secure their device early will get the all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the still-great Galaxy Watch 6 thrown in at no extra cost. All this is on top of the initial AU$250 discount – all up that's an amazing AU$1,348 in extra value.
Telstra: Bonus AU$400 trade-in value + bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G
Telstra has some brilliant inclusions for those looking to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with AU$400 of bonus trade-in value towards the device and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, valued at AU$949, thrown it at no extra cost. That's a massive AU$1,349 in extra value!
Vodafone: AU$200 discount + AU$700 bonus trade-in credit
Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$200 slashed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's upfront cost, it is offering a massive AU$700 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which blows the competition away. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this is a great option.
|Model
|Storage
|Price
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|12GB / 256GB
|AU$2,749
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|12GB / 512GB
|AU$2,949
|Galaxy Z Fold 6
|12GB / 1TB
|AU$3,299
Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?
|Chip
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
|Cover Display
|6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz)
|Main display
|7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz)
|RAM
|12GB
|Storage
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|Rear cameras
|50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4)
|Front camera
|10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°)
|Under display camera
|4MP (f/1.8, 85°)
|Battery
|4,400 mAh
|Charging
|25W wired, 10-15W wireless
|Colors
|Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White
|Size
|Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm; Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm
|Weight
|239g
More from Tom's Guide
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Stephen Lambrechts is the Managing Editor of Tom's Guide AU and has written professionally across the categories of tech, film, television and gaming for the last 15 years. Before Tom's Guide, he spent several years as a Senior Journalist at TechRadar, had a brief stint as Editor in Chief at Official Xbox Magazine Australia, and has written for such publications as APC, TechLife Australia, T3, FilmInk, AskMen, Daily Telegraph and IGN. He's an expert when it comes to smartphones, TVs, gaming and streaming. In his spare time, he enjoys watching obscure horror movies on physical media, keeping an eye on the latest retro sneaker releases and listening to vinyl. Occasionally, he also indulges in other non-hipster stuff, like hiking.