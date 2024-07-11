Samsung Z Fold 6 pre-orders — get up to AU$1,349 in value

After months of speculation, Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 6 has been officially unveiled at the Samsung Unpacked event and is now available for pre-order in Australia, with an on-sale date of July 31.

While the last few generations of Samsung's most premium foldable have received very slight iterations on the same design, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 changes things up in a number of ways.

Firstly, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 is thinner than its predecessors, and features slightly wider exterior and interior displays. This is particularly noticeable when the device is closed, giving you more space to type on the outside screen.

Additionally, the arrival of Galaxy AI on the Z Fold 6 opens up new possibilities, with the new Sketch to Image feature allowing you to draw a crude scribble with the S Pen (not included) and turn it into a detailed piece of AI art.

On top of this, the Samsung Notes app now offers AI-powered Note Assist functionality – providing translation, summaries, and auto formatting for any notes you may paste in or scribble down.

In Australia, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 starts at AU$2,749 and will be available through retail outlets and carriers in Navy, Pink and Silver Shadow colourways, along with two additional Crafted Black and White colours, available exclusively from Samsung's online store.

Here are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order offers in Australia.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 pre-order offers

Samsung: AU$150 bonus trade credit + AU$400 eVoucher with purchase If you're planning to go straight to the source for your new Galaxy Z Fold 6, Samsung's online store is offering a very decent AU$150 of bonus trade-in credit towards the device, along with a AU$400 eVoucher which can be used on a separate purchase — perfect for putting towards a pair of the new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro, priced at AU$399. Additionally, you also get a bonus year of Samsung Care+ coverage.

Amazon: Save 15% when bundled with Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra While Amazon isn't offering any discounts on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 alone, you can save up to AU$690 when you bundle the device with Samsung's new Galaxy Watch Ultra (valued at AU$1,299). Whether you opt for the 256GB, 512GB or 1TB model Galaxy Z Fold 6, you'll get very respectable 15% discount on the total cost of the bundle.

JB Hi-Fi: Bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card + AU$500 trade-in credit for old phone JB has swooped in with some terrific pre-order incentives, offering a bonus AU$400 JB Hi-Fi Gift Card for those who secure their Galaxy Z Fold 6 ahead of release, along with AU$500 bonus trade-in credit for eligible devices.

Optus: AU$250 discount + bonus Galaxy Buds 3 Pro + bonus Galaxy Watch 6 Optus leads the pack when it comes to bonus items for customers who pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6. Customers who secure their device early will get the all-new Galaxy Buds 3 Pro and the still-great Galaxy Watch 6 thrown in at no extra cost. All this is on top of the initial AU$250 discount – all up that's an amazing AU$1,348 in extra value.

Telstra: Bonus AU$400 trade-in value + bonus Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G Telstra has some brilliant inclusions for those looking to pre-order the Galaxy Z Fold 6, with AU$400 of bonus trade-in value towards the device and a Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G, valued at AU$949, thrown it at no extra cost. That's a massive AU$1,349 in extra value!

Vodafone: AU$200 discount + AU$700 bonus trade-in credit Although Vodafone is offering a slightly smaller discount than the other telcos, with AU$200 slashed from the Galaxy Z Fold 6's upfront cost, it is offering a massive AU$700 of bonus trade-in value towards the device, which blows the competition away. If you have an eligible device to trade in, this is a great option.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Galaxy Z Fold 6 models and pricing Model Storage Price Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 256GB AU$2,749 Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 512GB AU$2,949 Galaxy Z Fold 6 12GB / 1TB AU$3,299

Galaxy Z Fold 6 — what do you get?

Swipe to scroll horizontally Chip Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Cover Display 6.3 inches OLED (2376 x 968, 120Hz) Main display 7.6 inches OLED (2160 x 1856, 120Hz) RAM 12GB Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.8), 12MP ultra wide (f/2.2, 123°), 10MP 3x telephoto (f/2.4) Front camera 10MP (f/2.2, FOV: 85°) Under display camera 4MP (f/1.8, 85°) Battery 4,400 mAh Charging 25W wired, 10-15W wireless Colors Silver Shadow, Pink, Navy, Crafted Black, White Size Folded: 153.5 x 68.1 x 12.1mm; Unfolded: 153.5 x 132.6 x 5.6mm Weight 239g