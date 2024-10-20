5 best shows like 'Unsolved Mysteries' to stream now

The true crime genre has significantly blown up in the decades since “Unsolved Mysteries” first aired in 1987, and not necessarily in a good way. We’re seeing more sensationalized TV and movies each year, so it’s nice to go back to the classics. Of course, “Unsolved Mysteries” isn’t for everyone. Some people need a resolution — to watch the bad guy go down — in order to sleep at night. And that’s completely valid.

But when these kinds of unsolved cases are done right and respectfully, getting a large number of eyes on them can help solve the seemingly unsolvable. That’s what draws people to series like “Unsolved Mysteries.” John Cosgrove and Terry Dunn Meurer created the original show, with Robert Stack as the host. Ten years after the OG ended in 2010, Netflix rebooted the series, standing out among the dozens of similar-minded shows on the streaming platform.

Between other series that focus on unsolved cases, ones that get into the heads of killers, and even one with a spooky element, here are the best shows like “Unsolved Mysteries” to stream next...

'Conversations With a Killer'

Netflix has certainly come under fire for its treatment of sensationalized iterations of real killers in TV shows (we’re looking at you, Ryan Murphy). Yet not all of its true crime content exists solely for shock value. While some fictional recounts of true crime sprees are more respectful than others, the best way to find out what makes killers tick is from experts in the field and the killers themselves.

That’s where the multi-part series “Conversations With a Killer” comes in. Instead of an anthology format that tackles new cases every week, each mini-series under the “Conversations With a Killer” umbrella centers on a single killer. So far, the subjects include Ted Bundy, John Wayne Gacy, and Jeffrey Dahmer. The mini-series and other like-minded documentaries often release on Netflix around the time of controversial fictionalized iterations of the story. You have to wonder if it’s a calculated move to distract people from the more sensationalized shows or movies.

Regardless of the reason for their existence, the shows feature tapes with a primary source: the killers themselves. Additionally, viewers hear from people who knew the killers and individuals involved with their capture, giving a well-rounded glimpse into the horrifying realities the victims faced. Joe Berlinger helms the series, beginning with “The Ted Bundy Tapes” in 2019.



Watch on Netflix: ( Ted Bundy ), ( John Wayne Gacy ), ( Jeffrey Dahmer )

'48 Hours'

As you might suspect, the long-standing series “48 Hours” initially began as a show that tackled 48-hour investigations. Eventually, it moved away from the time constriction. While some investigations are quickly wrapped up with an answer and a conviction, not every case featured on the show has been solved. Some have even spanned decades of coverage on the long-running series. The publicity of many cases has also led to plenty of convictions and even exonerations for innocent people who took the blame for crimes they didn’t commit.

Unlike some other programs, “48 Hours” specifically focuses on one true crime case per episode. The series has also shed light on numerous failings of the justice system — making it one of the most impactful true crime shows we’ve seen. That might explain why it’s been going strong since 1988. Judy Tygard created the series that still showcases two correspondents who have been there since the very beginning: Erin Moriarty and Peter Van Sant.

Watch for free on Pluto TV

For anyone looking for some variation in their programming, “Dateline” has a wide range of styles and topics in this broadcast TV news magazine. Lester Holt has been the most prominent host, having helmed over 600 episodes since 1992. Meanwhile, Keith Morrison, Andrea Canning, and Josh Mankiewicz are long-time correspondents. In fact, a hefty number of correspondents and hosts have been with the show since the very beginning even if they don’t appear on every episode.

“Dateline” centers on everything from subjects like murders, the failings of the healthcare system, accidents, and profiles of prominent and often controversial figures. The show is on the longer side, with around a 90-minute run time. “Dateline” feels like hard-hitting journalism, which is a nice change of pace from most modern true crime shows.

Watch on Peacock

'Lore'

Some mysteries are a little spookier than others. Those are the kinds of tales that Aaron Mahnke tells on his podcast “Lore” — and what the Prime Video TV series by the same name covered in its 2-season run. When it comes to true tales that have supernatural undertones, there’s a delicate balance between leaning into paranormal explanations without turning it into a horror movie and offering more rational explanations. Then, it’s up to viewers to decide which angle they want to believe.

In the case of “Lore,” the series straddled the line with much more success in the first season when Mahnke narrated it. The change of pace and more dramatized switch in the second season likely contributed to its cancelation. I actually asked the “Lore” Season 2 panel at New York Comic Con about how the follow-up season would honor the neutral balance we saw in Season 1 and the podcast. I was told that the show would be going in a more dramatized direction. Honestly, the second season feels like a completely different series, but Season 1 is perfection.

So, what did we learn from that? When it comes to mysteries, it’s better to avoid solving them when there isn’t evidence beyond a reasonable doubt that the hypotheses are correct. Between topics like changelings and the allegedly cursed Robert the Doll, Season 1 of Lore offered the same kind of objective reporting from all sides that fans love about “Unsolved Mysteries.” Season 2? Not so much.

Watch on Prime Video

'Cold Case Files'

There’s something incredibly satisfying when someone solves a cold case. Not only does it give victims back their voices, but it holds the perpetrators accountable after what can sometimes be decades. While most people don’t remember a time before DNA testing, law enforcement only began significantly practicing it in the ‘80s .

As a ‘90s baby, the '80s still feel like they were 20 years ago. In reality, it’s been 40 years. Still, plenty of cases either went unsolved or convicted the wrong killer before DNA changed the game — especially when “Cold Case Files” debuted in ‘99. Most episodes center on a few cold cases at a time that new evidence and science help solve. Many also take a deeper dive into particular aspects of science that have changed the criminology game. “Cold Case Files’ gives you the mystery of “Unsolved Mysteries” but the resolution audiences love to see. Bill Kurtis hosted the original 6-season series as well as the 2017 reboot.

Watch the original series for free on Tubi and the reboot on A&E