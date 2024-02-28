This AI tool can draft all your email replies for you — meet Superhuman AI

News
By Christoph Schwaiger
published

Superhuman AI wants to help you reach Inbox Zero

how to edit a PDF on Mac
(Image credit: Pixabay)

Superhuman AI is on a mission to help you reach Inbox Zero faster and more efficiently than what you've gotten used to.

The AI email company built for teams using Gmail or Outlook just unveiled its new feature called Instant Reply. While Gmail does offer Smart Compose options to respond to an email with a few words that it generates, Instant Reply prepares replies that are more nuanced.

Superhuman says it’s been testing Instant Reply with thousands of users who claim they’re now writing emails twice as fast.

How it works

Once an email comes in, you’ll have the option of choosing between one of three replies. While these initial prompts are short, the emails they generate are full-sentence replies.

Users of Superhuman AI were already receiving one-line auto summaries above each email in their inbox, often helping them skip reading the full email entirely when the summary sufficed. Now, thanks to the Instant Reply feature users can speed up their reply process too.

In a video demonstrating the feature, Rahul receives an email from Marlene inviting him to speak on a virtual panel. Three reply options are presented: Interested, can’t do it, and need more info.

Clicking on ‘interested’ generated the line “Hi Marlene, thanks for the invite! I’m definitely interested in joining the panel.” Rahul can then send the one-liner as is or add some more text manually.

Superhuman AI also had some input from OpenAI to improve its products. OpenAI COO Brad Lightcap said in a statement that Superhuman is all about making workers faster and more productive, adding they’re excited to keep the partnership going.

Superhuman’s starter plan will set you back $30 a month, meaning you’re paying around $2 for every hour of work that the AI tool saves you from doing.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 55 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View
Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3
(128GB 8GB RAM)
2
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 -...
Amazon
$419
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
3
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
Best Buy
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
4
MacBook Air with M2 Chip 2022...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
5
Apple 13.6" MacBook Air (M2,...
BHPhoto
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(1TB Silver)
6
ASUS - Zenbook S 13" 60Hz...
Best Buy
$1,399.99
View
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 2023
(14-inch 512GB)
7
ASUS - ROG Zephyrus G14 14”...
Best Buy
$1,429.99
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M3 (2023)
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
8
Apple 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop...
Amazon
$1,599
View
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
9
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED
(13.3-inch 1TB)
10
ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED Ultra...
Amazon
$1,399.99
View
Load more deals
Christoph Schwaiger
Christoph Schwaiger

Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.