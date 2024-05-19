The truth about the Rabbit R1 — your questions answered

Now this is probably the most important question. Part of me didn’t even want to give my Rabbit R1 review a rating because it feels so unfinished and broken. There are some pretty cool ideas behind the R1 but most of them are not executed well at all, and I ran into way too many bugs, errors and inaccurate answers to recommend this AI gadget to anyone.

Will the Rabbit R1 get better over time? For sure, and Rabbit promises all sorts of future upgrades like point-of-interest research, navigation and a teach mode so the R1 can learn more things. But I just don’t see the R1 taking off because it’s yet another device you need to carry around. So for most people, it’s just not worth it.

Then there's the fact that smartphone AI is getting smarter all the time. The new ChatGPT-4o offers voice and vision features surpass the Rabbit R1, and Google is rolling out a new version of its AI assistant called Gemini Live. And, of course, iOS 18 is on the way from Apple with a ton of AI upgrades and a new Siri.

But let me know if you feel gadgets like the Rabbit R1 have a future. I can also answer more of your questions in the comments here.