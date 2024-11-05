OpenAI hires new AI hardware lead from Meta — are we about to get a ChatGPT device?

News
By
Contributions from
published

ChatGPT glasses on the way?

Man wearing Meta Orion glasses
(Image credit: Meta)

Caitlin Kalinowski, the former head of Meta’s AR glasses team who is also an Apple alum, announced she will be joining OpenAI to lead its robotic and consumer hardware division.

Kalinowski posted the announcement on X and people were immediately excited by the news, with speculations over whether this would lead to an OpenAI robot or a more consumer-friendly device such as a pair of smart glasses.

“In my new role, I will initially focus on OpenAI’s robotics work and partnerships to help bring AI into the physical world and unlock its benefits for humanity,” Kalinowski said.

The news comes off the back of the revelation that famed Apple designer Jony Ive is working with OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on a new AI-first hardware device. It's unlikely the two are connected but it looks like we're going to see AI hardware front-and-center in 2025.

Kalinowski boasts an impressive CV, having led the augmented reality hardware team at Meta’s Reality Labs working on products such as the Orion smart glasses, Meta Quest 2, and the Oculus Rift.

Before joining Meta, Kalinowski was a technical lead at Apple, taking part in the development of the Mac Pro and MacBook Air.

When she’s not busy building awesome hardware, Kalinowski is championing causes close to her heart including fighting gun violence and promoting diversity in the tech industry.

Responding to one message about possible prototypes OpenAI is working on, Kalinowski replied that she hasn’t officially entered the company yet and doesn’t know if anything of the sort is already in the works.

Apple’s decorated designer Jony Ive is reportedly working on a new AI hardware device with his new boss Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO. Details of the consumer tech device are being kept under wraps but initial reports suggest that the outcome is meant to be less socially disruptive than the iPhone.

AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team

Caitlin Kalinowski

Speculation points to smart glasses or another form of wearable technology, but given the lack of information, it could easily be an alternative to the Amazon Echo.

While not much is known about OpenAI’s hardware plans, at the start of the year we learned that, together with Microsoft, the AI company was in talks with the humanoid robotics startup Figure about potential investments.

A few months later we saw a preview of a prototype humanoid that was powered by OpenAI sofware. The second iteration, Figure 02, is capable of performing everyday tasks and holding a natural language conversation thanks to GPT-4o and AI voice.

On LinkedIn, Kalinowski highlighted that OpenAI and ChatGPT have changed the world, improving how people get and interact with information, delivering meaningful benefits around the globe.

“AI is the most exciting engineering frontier in tech right now, and I could not be more excited to be part of this team,” Kalinowski wrote.

More from Tom's Guide

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Everything
Storage Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 151 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max
1
Telefon mobil Apple iPhone 16...
Walmart
$7.99
View
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Pink)
Our Review
2
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB - Pink
AT&T Mobility
View
Apple iPhone 16 Plus
(512GB)
Our Review
3
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 512GB in...
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB Blue)
Our Review
4
Apple iPhone 15 128 GB in...
Visible
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro
5
Apple - iPhone 16 Pro 128GB -...
Best Buy
View
Apple iPhone 16
(256GB Black)
Our Review
6
Apple iPhone 16 256 GB...
Total Wireless
View
Apple iPhone 15
(128GB)
Our Review
7
iPhone 15 128GB Pink
Apple
View
Apple Apple iPhone 16 Pro
8
BEVAS Apple 16 Corning Film...
Walmart
View
Apple iPhone 15
Our Review
9
Apple iPhone 15 128GB
Verizon
View
Apple iPhone 16
(128GB Black)
Our Review
10
Apple iPhone 16 - 128GB -...
AT&T Mobility
View
Load more deals
TOPICS
Christoph Schwaiger
Christoph Schwaiger

Christoph Schwaiger is a journalist who mainly covers technology, science, and current affairs. His stories have appeared in Tom's Guide, New Scientist, Live Science, and other established publications. Always up for joining a good discussion, Christoph enjoys speaking at events or to other journalists and has appeared on LBC and Times Radio among other outlets. He believes in giving back to the community and has served on different consultative councils. He was also a National President for Junior Chamber International (JCI), a global organization founded in the USA. You can follow him on Twitter @cschwaigermt.

With contributions from