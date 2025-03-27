I asked ChatGPT to become my exercise coach — here's what happened

Whether it’s procrastinating less, quitting smoking, or eating healthier food there are plenty of things we could be doing to lead more fulfilled lives.

When I had asked AI to help me create New Year’s resolutions, improving my physical health through better exercise habits was its first suggestion. Since I’ve been slacking on my exercise goals, I wondered if ChatGPT could be the solution.

However, while there are reports of people increasingly turning to AI chatbots for help with things like therapy, they can’t substitute help from an actual professional. The same goes for your fitness goals.

Following the wrong advice can lead to injury, so while ChatGPT is a seriously beneficial tool when used properly, consider its output for informational purposes only.

With this caveat in my mind, (and a coaching certificate in my hand), I wanted to see if ChatGPT could help me exercise more.

1. Initial consultation (Image: © Tom's Guide) Asking ChatGPT to help you exercise more right off the bat will only get you so far. A better approach is to lay the groundwork early on. Doing so is more likely to result in a more personalized approach and a more strategic plan of action. One common mistake people make when using ChatGPT is not asking it to perform a specific role. So, I asked it to act as my virtual fitness consultant. I instructed it to run an initial consultation—asking the chatbot questions to understand my fitness goals, current activity level, health status, time commitments, and available resources.

2. Building a habit (Image: © Tom's Guide ) Now that ChatGPT has a clearer picture of what my current fitness levels are and what my fitness goals look like, it can help me strategize to build a proper habit. ChatGPT recommended some key strategies, including creating a basic routine and using reminders to stay on track. You can have a conversation with ChatGPT about tips and tricks to stick to your routine based on what you believe motivates you the most.

3. Tracking my progress (Image: © Future) There are plenty of workout apps to choose from, but you can also use ChatGPT to build your own and track your progress. This means that you can include features that you would actually use and add more as you progress along your fitness journey. These may include adapting plans based on your progress, selecting specific fitness goals, and viewing your upcoming workouts.

4. Analyzing my form (Image: © Tom's Guide) Don’t forget that ChatGPT has one of the best AI vision models released to date. While you’re working out you can snap a photo of your form and technique and ask ChatGPT to give you feedback. For this example, I used a photo of someone who isn’t doing a pushup for extra emphasis. ChatGPT commented on the person’s rounded back and knee placement and gave suggestions for proper pushup form.

5. Setting reminders with scheduled tasks (Image: © Tom's Guide) If you want to stick to your new exercise routine, another ChatGPT feature you should definitely be using is its scheduled tasks model. This model allows you to receive updates, reminders and notifications without having to manually ask for them yourself. Just don’t forget to turn on the notifications option so that you don’t miss any updates.

